Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

JPMorgan shares patents to spur low carbon technology development

10/07/2021 | 10:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: JPMorgan Chase & Co corporate headquarters in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co on Thursday said it would allow others to use its intellectual property in hopes of speeding up the transition to low carbon technology and energy sources.

The bank is making several key patents related to how it efficiently cools and ventilates its massive data centers available to anyone using low carbon technologies as part of a joint pledge initiated by Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Launched in April this year, companies have shared more than 450 patents as part of the pledge, shining a light on the technology these companies are using to mitigate their carbon footprints.

As part of their technology infrastructure, banks and other major companies use huge data centers, which consume vast amounts of energy for cooling and ventilation to prevent systems from overheating.

While some companies, including JPMorgan, have moved some applications to a public cloud, financial services companies have remained largely reliant on private data centers because they are considered the most secure option.

JPMorgan does not disclose information about its data centers. But it was reported in 2012 that the bank spent $500 million to build just one center. The bank's annual technology budget regularly runs around $12 billion.

The bank's head of intellectual property Daryl Wooldridge said the company was making the patents available to back up the bank's commitment to the international Paris climate accord.

"Making critical technology available to innovators who are developing solutions that address climate change is critical to that effort," said Wooldridge.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK INC 0.28% 334.34 Delayed Quote.22.14%
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY 0.68% 14.815 Delayed Quote.24.14%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 1.13% 170.995 Delayed Quote.32.73%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:50aOnly Shell, Ecopetrol place bids in disappointing Brazilian oil round
RE
10:47aJPMorgan shares patents to spur low carbon technology development
RE
10:47aZambia says it owed Chinese creditors $5.75 billion in June
RE
10:40aIndonesia passes major tax overhaul bill, VAT to rise next year
RE
10:38aGeneva motor show postponed further until 2023
RE
10:37aUK energy regulator says more suppliers may go bust over high prices
RE
10:33aBuoyed by EU funds, Spain plans record investments in 2022
RE
10:30aAnalysis-Fed prepared to handle September jobs report with kid gloves
RE
10:29aDollar trades flat as investors await U.S. jobs data
RE
10:26aEuro zone inflation rise may be more than 'transitory gust', ECB's Schnabel says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Will Washington truce stick? Wall St assesses U.S. debt ceilin..
2Russia's Gazprom feels the heat over Europe's red-hot gas prices
3Tesla's gigafactory electrifies California-Germany culture clash
4Expansion to 5 gigawatts of annual production capacity: thyssenkrupp re..
5'Containergeddon': Supply crisis drives Walmart and rivals to hire thei..

HOT NEWS