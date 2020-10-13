Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

JPMorgan sticks with plan to build giant New York headquarters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 12:30pm EDT

NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co is forging ahead with plans to build a mammoth new headquarters in New York, Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said on Tuesday, despite the coronavirus pandemic casting serious doubt on the future of office buildings.

"We're building that headquarters for 50 years! It is not a short-term decision," Dimon said during a call with reporters after posting quarterly results.

Slated to open in 2024, for a price tag of as much as $3 billion, the building at 270 Park Avenue is to house about 14,000 employees.

At 1,425 feet, it would be the second-tallest office building in Manhattan behind One World Trade Center, nearly 200 feet higher than the Empire State Building and more than 400 feet above the nearby Bank of America Tower, according to the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat.

An illustration by Lewis Garrison, a 3-D architectural illustrator who likes to make video flyovers of skylines, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCydmhyt2iXAMmpNNVFG_EUg?view_as=subscriber envisions JPMorgan's new headquarters towering over Midtown Manhattan, a T-Rex in what might seem like a field of dinosaurs.

But since pandemic lockdowns happened in March, far fewer workers have been going into offices, making it unclear why such a big skyscraper is necessary.

JPMorgan has been showcasing new safety protocol and prodding white-collar employees to return, but New York's financial centers are nothing like they were before the pandemic. Major thoroughfares are more populated than when virus fears ran high, but the Midtown lunch crowd remains sparse.

The longer it goes on, the less temporary it seems.

Companies will need 10% to 20% less office space in a post-pandemic world, several real-estate brokerages predict. Nearly three-quarters of respondents to a Piper Sandler & Co survey in mid-September said they expect to work from home more often, up from 59% in its June tally.

Only one-in-five JPMorgan employees are going to offices in New York now, Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Piepszak said. The company does not expect that to change for the foreseeable future.

JPMorgan will have a lasting shift toward working from home, Dimon said, but he doesn't know how big the change will be. The bank has as many people assigned to other New York buildings as it plans to have in the skyscraper and can adjust if necessary, he said.

"We have plenty of leeway in how we manage our real estate over time," Dimon said.

JPMorgan likely will adopt new floor plans that are less dense with larger conference rooms and perhaps more private offices, said Dennis Donovan, principal at Wadley Donovan Gutshaw Consulting. The bank will be able to do that from scratch instead of retrofitting.

It may also be part of Dimon's legacy, a building to last beyond the time anyone is talking about his expense ratios or return on equity.

"It really is something that is will endure well beyond COVID," said Jesse Keenan, a real-estate professor at Tulane University.

(Reporting by David Henry and Herb Lash in New York; Editing by Lauren Tara LaCapra and Nick Zieminski)

By David Henry and Herbert Lash


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -1.95% 25.16 Delayed Quote.-27.09%
BARCLAYS PLC -3.53% 102.1 Delayed Quote.-41.08%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -1.08% 101.26 Delayed Quote.-27.40%
PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES -0.94% 82.795 Delayed Quote.4.55%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:45pCBA, SBFE Small Business Data Shows First Full COVID-19 Quarter, PPP Impact
PU
12:45pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Ballantyne's tallest building, Panorama Tower, tops out
PU
12:45pWESTMINSTER : Keyguard UK Ltd assist BAM FM with maintaining the ACS accreditation
PU
12:45pSIT S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
PU
12:45pSIT S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
PU
12:45pSIT S P A : Exercise of the sit warrants
PU
12:45pSIT S P A : PUBLICATION NOTICE OF HALF–YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF 30 JUNE 2020
PU
12:45pSIT S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
PU
12:45pCALVIRI, INC. : Receives Exclusive Patent License to Immunosignature Technology, Strengthening Its Disease Diagnostic Capabilities
BU
12:44pGENEMOD : Raises $1.7M in Oversubscribed Seed Round to Drive the Next Generation of Medicine
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : cuts prices of Model S in United States, China
2Apple and Amazon drive rally on Wall Street
3Walt Disney restructures entertainment businesses to boost streaming
4TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Takeda group begins manufacturing COVID-19 plasma treatment ahead of ap..
5APPLE INC. : APPLE EVENT : iPhone 12 Expected With 5G Capabilities

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group