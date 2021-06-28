Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

JPMorgan takes 40% stake in Brazil's C6 Bank

06/28/2021 | 05:31pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 28 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co has acquired a 40% stake in Brazilian digital bank C6 Bank, the companies said on Monday.

The deal marks JPMorgan's debut in Brazil's retail banking. The U.S. bank has concentrated its activity in Brazil in corporate lending and investment banking.

Founded in 2019 by former partners of Latin America's largest independent investment bank, Banco BTG Pactual SA , C6 has 7 million clients, according to a statement.

"Partnering with JPMorgan Chase, a global leader in financial services and a trusted name in retail banking, is a game changer," said Marcelo Kalim, CEO and co-founder of C6 Bank.

The acquisition value and C6 valuation have not been disclosed. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:33pJPMorgan takes 40% stake in Brazil's C6 Bank
RE
12:31pJPMorgan takes 40% stake in Brazil's C6 Bank
RE
12:28pU.S. corn, soybeans, wheat jump on forecast for hot Midwest
RE
12:21pGlobal shares flat, dollar eases ahead of U.S. jobs data
RE
12:20pFTSE 100 Closes Down as Burberry CEO Departs, Oil Stocks Fall
DJ
12:18pNasdaq at record high on a boost from tech stocks
RE
12:16pWRAPUP 6-Global shares flat, dollar eases ahead of U.S. jobs data
RE
12:16pEU hands out first payments from COVID-19 war chest
RE
12:06pJuul to pay North Carolina $40 million over claims it targeted youth
RE
11:57aCrypto firms drop British registration bids amid scrutiny
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Crypto firms drop British registration bids amid scrutiny
2What is good for the economy vs what is good for markets
3RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : European stocks deepen losses, airlines slump on UK travel ban woes
4TEAMVIEWER AG : TEAMVIEWER : Goldman Sachs is Neutral
5Microsoft says new breach discovered in probe of suspected SolarWinds hackers

HOT NEWS