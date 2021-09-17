Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
JPMorgan to launch digital bank Chase in Britain next week

09/17/2021 | 04:21am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Workers are reflected in the windows of the Canary Wharf offices of JP Morgan in London

LONDON (Reuters) - JPMorgan is set to launch its big assault on British high street banks and online lenders from next week, with the launch of its long-planned digital retail bank Chase.

The venture - JPMorgan's first overseas retail business - is set to launch its smartphone app initially offering current accounts on Tuesday, a JPMorgan spokesperson confirmed.

Sanoke Viswanathan, head of the online venture, told the Times and Financial Times newspapers on Friday the bank planned to expand into lending and investments as well as expand in other countries if successful, starting with Continental Europe.

The JPMorgan spokesperson confirmed the contents of the interviews.

(Reporting by Iain Withers, editing by Rachel Armstrong)


© Reuters 2021
HOT NEWS