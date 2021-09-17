JPMorgan to launch digital bank Chase in Britain next week

The venture - JPMorgan's first overseas retail business - is set to launch its smartphone app initially offering current accounts on Tuesday, a JPMorgan spokesperson confirmed.

Sanoke Viswanathan, head of the online venture, told the Times and Financial Times newspapers on Friday the bank planned to expand into lending and investments as well as expand in other countries if successful, starting with Continental Europe.

The JPMorgan spokesperson confirmed the contents of the interviews.

(Reporting by Iain Withers, editing by Rachel Armstrong)