Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

JPMorgan to shut digital wallet Chase Pay

03/09/2021 | 01:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A JPMorgan Chase & Co building is shown in Irvine, California

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co will discontinue its Chase Pay digital wallet at the end of the month, according a notice on the bank's website.

The option to pay through Chase Pay will be removed from all merchant apps and websites, the notice said, adding that customers could instead link their Chase credit cards to their preferred shopping sites or apps and to their PayPal accounts. (https://bit.ly/3btmR32)

In an effort to expand the digital wallet's reach, JPMorgan had partnered with payments processor PayPal Holdings Inc in 2017, allowing users to link their Chase Pay and PayPal accounts and use reward points to make purchases.

JPMorgan's latest move comes a year after the bank shut down the digital wallet's mobile app, started in 2015 to compete with rivals including Apple Pay. (https://bwnews.pr/2PJN5pr)

The bank did not give any reason for discontinuing Chase Pay.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 4.24% 121.335 Delayed Quote.-12.31%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 0.35% 153.42 Delayed Quote.20.34%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:23pDisney shareholders who cast their vote at annual meeting support executive pay in advisory vote - company
RE
01:22pDisney shareholders re-elect 10 board members including ceo bob chapek -company
RE
01:21pGreensill sale talks with Athene stall - Bloomberg News
RE
01:20pDubai to extend freeze on state fees until 2023, crown prince says
RE
01:19pNasdaq surges 3% as tech stocks roar back
RE
01:18pJPMorgan to shut digital wallet Chase Pay
RE
01:18pBrazil lower house speaker expects to have administrative reform ready in three months
RE
01:13pIndia to levy import tax on solar modules, cells from April 2022 -memo
RE
01:11pEuropean Parliament to seek carbon border levy by 2023
RE
01:11pEu parliament calls for eu to impose carbon border levy by 2023
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GameStop jumps more than 40%, other 'meme stocks' rally on stimulus hopes
2EXCLUSIVE: Chinese EV trio eye HK listings this year to raise combined $5 billion - sources
3DEOLEO, S.A. : DEOLEO S A : Bitcoin mania triggers fundraising rush by Chinese players
4Global stocks rally as yields ease
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ