JSA Launches New Podcast Series, Data Movers, Hosted by Telecom PR Pro Jaymie Scotto Cutaia and B2B Social Media Influencer Evan Kirstel

11/04/2020 | 08:31am EST

MIDDLEBROOK, Va., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA), the preeminent provider of public relations, digital marketing and event planning services for the telecom, data center and tech industries, today launches a new series on its JSA Podcasts channel: Data Movers. The podcast series features interviews with the most influential men and women of today's leading telcos and data centers. Episodes will highlight the background stories, the career highs and lows, and unique perspectives on the future of the industry from those with a direct pulse on digital infrastructure.

JSA's new podcast series features the most influential men and women of today's leading telcos and data centers.

The podcast is hosted by well-known industry voices Jaymie Scotto Cutaia and Evan Kirstel. Both Kirstel and Cutaia have been ranked as top telecom influencers for several years running. As founder and CEO of JSA, Cutaia has built several industry media channels, including the Telecom News Now blog, JSA TV and JSA's monthly virtual roundtable series. Kirstel is a notable thought leader in IT and telecom, with an online followership of more than 400,000 across his social media platforms.

"JSA Podcasts are already enjoyed by an audience of thousands from around the world, but we wanted to create a new show with a new angle: taking a deeper dive into the minds of industry leaders," says Cutaia. "The 'movers' part of Data Movers refers to movers and shakers, the shot callers that are on the forefront of what is happening in the world of data center infrastructure and telecommunications. Along with Evan, I'm excited for the opportunity to learn what these leaders are curious about, what inspires them and what insights they can share."

The podcast series launches November 4 with new episodes released biweekly. A stellar stable of guests is already lined up for the remainder of the year:

  • November 4 - Erick Contag, Executive Chairman of GlobeNet and President of SubOptic Association
  • November 11 - Lee Kirby, Chairman and Co-Founder of Salute Mission Critical
  • November 18 - Phillip Marangella, Chief Marketing Office of EdgeConneX
  • December 2 - Dr. Julie Albright, Lecturer at the University of Southern California and Board Member of iMasons
  • December 16 - Raul K. Martynek, CEO of DataBank
  • December 30 - Dave Johnson, President of Comstar Technologies

To listen to the podcast visit JSA Podcasts, or subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn or iHeartRadio.

About JSA

Celebrating over 15 years of success, Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) is the preeminent provider of Public Relations, Lead Generation and Account Based Marketing (ABM), and Event Planning services to the telecom, data center and tech industries. Awarded 'Most Outstanding Telecoms PR Agency' by LiveWire for two years in a row, our success is attributed to our skilled JSA team, innovative tools, and established media and industry relationships. Combined, these allow us to deliver the finest lead nurturing, media outreach and brand awareness services available, orchestrated in a timely, integrated marketing plan customized for each client, to offer optimal and measurable ROI.

To learn more about how JSA can elevate your brand, visit www.jsa.net.
Join the conversation: Follow JSA on LinkedIn and Twitter.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)
+1 866.695.3629 ext. 6
pr@jsa.net 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jsa-launches-new-podcast-series-data-movers-hosted-by-telecom-pr-pro-jaymie-scotto-cutaia-and-b2b-social-media-influencer-evan-kirstel-301166101.html

SOURCE Jaymie Scotto & Associates, LLC

© PRNewswire 2020

