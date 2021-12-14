Log in
JUPITER WELLNESS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of JUPW and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

12/14/2021 | 03:03pm EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s merger with Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On December 9, 2021, Jupiter announced that it had entered into an agreement to merge with Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals in an all-stock deal. Pursuant to the merger agreement, in aggregate, Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals’ stockholders will be entitled to receive convertible stock of Jupiter Wellness that is convertible into 65,000,000 shares of Jupiter Wellness common stock at the closing of the transaction. The deal is scheduled to close in the second half of 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Jupiter Wellness’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Jupiter Wellness’s stockholders.

If you own shares of Jupiter Wellness and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at mergers@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


