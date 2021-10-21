JUST Egg's Pourable Product, Perfect For Plant-Based Scrambles & Omelettes, Comes to Canadian Retailers Nationwide

Highly anticipated format launches at Loblaws, Metro, Walmart, Whole Foods Market and more

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eat Just, Inc., a company that applies cutting-edge science and technology to create healthier, more sustainable foods, announced today the popular pourable version of its top-selling, plant-based JUST Egg is arriving at leading retailers across Canada, just in time for the upcoming holiday season and family feasts. The news comes on the heels of JUST Egg Folded’s successful launch in the country last spring.



Pourable JUST Egg, which like the folded product is proudly manufactured in Canada, is perfect for scrambles, omelettes, quiches, breakfast sandwiches and a variety of baking applications. It is rolling out now at select Loblaws, Walmart, Metro, Save-On-Foods, Whole Foods Market, Real Canadian Superstore, Federated Co-op, Provigo, Zehrs and No Frills locations as well as a number of independent grocers. The suggested retail price is $5.99 CAD (on-shelf prices vary by retailer and location).



Further satisfying Canadians’ growing appetite for plant-based proteins, pourable JUST Egg cooks, looks and tastes like conventional eggs. The product is packed with clean and sustainable protein and is non-GMO Project verified, cholesterol-free and made without artificial flavours. In addition to retail, foodservice formats of pourable JUST Egg are now available to restaurants via Sysco Canada, Gordon Food Service, and other regional distributors.



“Millions of Canadians are embracing plant-based proteins for healthier, more sustainable diets and we’re thrilled to bring yet another delicious and convenient JUST Egg product to store shelves and restaurant menus across Canada,” said Josh Tetrick, co-founder and CEO of Eat Just. “By reimagining one of the world’s simplest yet most transformational foods with plants, we’re helping consumers make smart food choices for themselves and for the planet.”

Canada continues to be one of the most requested and strongest market launches for JUST Egg products. The company knew there was substantial pent-up demand in Canada, and it has been validated since the launch of JUST Egg Folded, and with the debut of pourable JUST Egg. After only a few weeks of being on-shelf at a leading natural retailer and a leading mass retailer in Canada, the company’s latest offering has already achieved sales velocities that took more than a year to hit in the U.S. market.

“I’ve been eating JUST Egg Folded since they first launched in Canada and love the taste, convenience and nutrition they provide,” said Nicole Osinga, a well-known Toronto-based registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator. “There are so many people shifting toward plant-based eating, including many of my clients, making JUST Egg products an easy swap for consumers. Their products are made with a short list of ingredients, including mung beans, which are a great source of sustainable protein. You can be confident in the nutrition composition of JUST Egg products, all while enjoying a delicious and easy-to-prepare plant-based breakfast!"

According to new research from Mintel1, the world’s leading market intelligence agency, 47 percent of Canadians who consume or show interest in plant-based alternatives say they are interested in eating or drinking plant-based products because they are better for their health, while another one-third state environmental reasons. While 55 percent of Canadian consumers identify as flexitarians or omnivores, Mintel research shows their hunger to try plant-based products is growing, with 62 percent of those who consume or show interest in plant-based alternatives say they plan on eating more of those products in the future.

“When I create recipes, health and flavour are always on my mind,” said Toronto-based Diala Canelo, plant-forward recipe creator and author of the popular website Diala’s Kitchen and cookbook of the same name. “I love the easiness and versatility of using JUST Egg in recipes. From breakfast dishes to baking, the taste and texture is unparalleled. I am honoured to be aligned with a company who puts sustainability first.”



An August poll of more than 1,000 Canadian grocery shoppers2 found that 70 percent who were interested in trying pourable JUST Egg were guided by curiosity and health, with a desire to try a new product. Others looked to JUST Egg to reduce their consumption of animal-based proteins. Most Canadians (81 percent) surveyed by Maru Public Opinion on behalf of Eat Just, believe pourable JUST Egg is a unique product offering and listed an assortment of reasons to consider JUST Egg with health and sustainability as leading factors.

For more information about JUST Egg's availability in Canada, please visit https://www.ju.st/ca.

About Eat Just, Inc.

Eat Just is a food technology company with a mission to build a healthier, safer, and more sustainable food system in our lifetimes. The company's expertise, from functionalizing plant proteins to culturing animal cells, is powered by a world-class team of scientists and chefs spanning more than a dozen research disciplines. Eat Just created America’s fastest-growing egg brand, which is made entirely of plants, and the world’s first-to-market meat made from animal cells instead of slaughtered livestock. The company has been recognized as one of Fast Company’s “Most Innovative Companies,” Entrepreneur’s “100 Brilliant Companies,” CNBC’s “Disruptor 50” and a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer. JUST Egg has been named among Popular Science’s “100 Greatest Innovations” and Fast Company’s “World Changing Ideas” and the history-making debut of GOOD Meat was heralded as one of 2020's top scientific breakthroughs by The Guardian, Vox and WIRED. For more information on JUST Egg, visit https://ju.st. For more information on GOOD Meat, visit http://goodmeat.co.

