JW Player and Applicaster Team Up to Launch Integrated OTT Management Solution

The out-of-the-box solution enables broadcasters and other content owners to quickly and easily set up, launch and run their own mobile and TV apps

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JW Player , the leading video software and data insights platform, today announced the company has partnered with Applicaster , the SaaS app management platform, to launch an integrated OTT app solution for broadcasters and content owners alike. The out-of-the-box solution enables content owners to quickly launch their own custom OTT apps at scale without requiring any development, reducing time-to-market and operational costs. Content owners also gain access to JW Player’s industry-leading data insights to optimize their content and monetization strategies.



“Audiences are spending more time watching videos than ever in the wake of the pandemic, and our data shows that connected TV is the fastest growing destination for video content,” said Dave Otten, CEO and co-founder of JW Player. Indeed, across the JW Player network, connected TV consumption has increased 27% since the beginning of 2021. “We’re excited to partner with Applicaster to provide more broadcasters and content creators a way to grow their business with digital video on OTT, and evolve these experiences with the changing demands of the market.”

The Applicaster Zapp platform is a no-code tool that allows content owners to quickly launch custom OTT apps on eight mobile and TV platforms (LG and Samsung Smart TVs; Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV connected devices; and iOS and Android mobile platforms), and manage them on an on-going basis including UI/UX iterations, an open marketplace for third party plugins and continuous system maintenance. Apps support all of the growing monetization models including SVOD, AVOD, hybrid, TV Everywhere and Free with Login business models. The integration with JW Player also allows broadcasters to access JW Player video intelligence out of the box, which delivers insights to maximize audience engagement and grow revenue.

“As the demand for streaming media is at an all-time high, we’re pleased to team up with JW Player to bring a professional-grade integrated solution to this fast moving, high demanding market,” said Ido Hadari, CEO of Applicaster. “Our combined solution will allow content owners and media companies to roll out and control their digital strategies in a completely new way — fast, simple and with complete cost transparency. Whether you're an OTT veteran or just getting started, this powerful platform will offer you product, operational and business freedom when it comes to building and updating your OTT apps.”

Claro Sports was an early broadcaster that launched its Apple TV and Android TV apps in three weeks ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. Its four free OTT channels provided 24/7 access to the games, including live and on-demand content, to 17 countries across Latin America. Each channel featured a programming guide on the home screen to help fans find the events they wanted to watch to keep them engaged. Meanwhile, JW Player’s granular consumption and contextual data insights enabled Claro to optimize its content and app design for engagement and ad revenue.

In mid-December, JW Player will co-host a webinar with Hispanic International News Network, who in 2019 launched its educational OTT app for preschoolers, EDYE , with JW Player and Applicaster. EDYE has since surpassed one million paying subscribers in June 2021. To register for the webinar, visit https://jwplayer.com/webinars/build-applicaster-ott-apps

About JW Player

JW Player is the leading video software and data insights platform that gives customers independence and control in today’s Digital Video Economy. Started in 2008 as a hugely popular open source video player, JW Player ’s technology platform now powers digital video for hundreds of thousands of businesses, including half of the Comscore top 50 sites in the US, leading broadcasters across EMEA, APAC and Latin America. Each month 1 billion viewers, or one third of all people on the Internet, consume video on JW Player’s technology across 2.7 billion devices, creating an unmatched and powerful consumption and contextual data graph that helps customers grow audiences and generate incremental video from digital video. The company is headquartered in New York, with offices in London and Eindhoven, visit http://www.jwplayer.com .

About Applicaster

Applicaster helps broadcasters, content publishers and OTT providers globally drive their digital strategy, engage with audiences, and monetize media assets. Applicaster’s Zapp platform is a comprehensive no-code tool to create, distribute, and manage multimedia applications across multiple mobile & TV devices. Zapp uniquely combines the scalability, flexibility, and speed of a technology-based solution with the advanced customization capabilities required by professional teams.

Applicaster powers user experiences for leading companies like Urban One, ViacomCBS, The Walt Disney Company, ProsiebenSat.1, Copa America, and First Media; and is approved as an Apple, Roku, and Comcast Technology Solutions partner.