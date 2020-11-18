Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Jack Karabees Joins Intercept TeleMed as Chief Operating Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 10:02am EST

Jack Karabees has been named Chief Operating Officer for Intercept TeleMed, which offers comprehensive and affordable intensivist-led tele-ICU services for hospitals and health systems across the country, in addition to tele-ED/ER, tele-psych and tele-trauma surgery support and other services.

Previously, Karabees served as President and later CEO of Consult A Doctor, a telehealth technology and services company from company start-up through its successful acquisition by publicly traded Teladoc. Karabees was also Executive Vice President of Corporate Finance, Sales and Marketing for Entic, a cloud-based predictive analytics and optimization platform for hospitals, large healthcare facilities and others, from start-up through its Series A financing by Blackstone Group, LP. Additionally, Karabees is a veteran of the United States Air Force.

“Jack brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our executive team,” said Diego C. Reino, MD, President and CEO of Intercept TeleMed. “He has successfully facilitated the development of other technology-enabled healthcare companies at a similar growth stage to Intercept TeleMed, by designing and executing high-growth sales and marketing plans and establishing equity and debt funding.”

“I’m excited at this opportunity to further Intercept’s mission of providing hospitals and health systems with superior tele-ICU and other tele-critical services and solutions which result in substantial reductions in mortality, a reduction in costly and life-threatening complications through early detection, increased ICU utilization without ICU expansion, shorter length-of-stay for patients in the ICU, and, as a result, increased revenue and income for hospitals and providers,” said Karabees.

ABOUT INTERCEPT TELEMED

Intercept TeleMed provides tele-critical care using predictive analytics, AI and a centralized team of specialists to deliver superior care and transform the economics of care in hospitals. Intercept offers remote critical care from a centralized location where it has scale, can be staffed efficiently 24/7 by ICU specialists, and powered by the latest technology and AI. Intercept’s software optimizes the number of patients an intensivist or ICU nurse is able to manage through all-live streams of data. Intercept’s ICU specialists have the tools to direct attention where it is needed and provide real-time access to hospital telemetry, EMR, labs, and two-way audio/video into the ICU, allowing for predictive analytics and proactive care, in collaboration with bedside care providers. This service is proven to save lives, improve outcomes, reduce patient length of stay, pay back its startup costs in only a few months and save millions of dollars for its hospital customers. Intercept also provides tele-ED/ER, tele-psych and tele-trauma surgery support and other services. For more information, please visit www.intercepttelemed.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:13aVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : and Newlab Unveil First Results of 5G Studio
PR
10:13aReporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in HusCompagniet's shares
AQ
10:13aOTIS WORLDWIDE : Digital Elevator Innovation
PU
10:13aCOMCAST : Xfinity Debuts Interactive Livestreaming App on X1 and Flex Featuring 'Bravo's Live Pre-Show with The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City'
PU
10:12aPEAK POWER : Inc. Secures Funding From Sensata Ventures and Export Development Canada
BU
10:12aBALFOUR BEATTY COMMUNITIES : and ENGIE Launch $12 Million Army Housing Energy Efficiency Project
BU
10:11aCVS Health, Humana, Ochsner Health, and Unite Us Join Forces to Support Unite Louisiana, Expanding Social Care Throughout the State
PR
10:11aSGL CARBON SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10:11aAPPLE : Developers see a world of possibilities with new App Store Small Business Program
PU
10:11aBOSE SPEAKER & SOUNDBAR BLACK FRIDAY DEALS 2020 : Early Soundbar 300, 500, 700 & Wireless Speaker Savings Summarized by Save Bubble
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : TESLA SURGES AS FUND MANAGERS FACE BIG DECISION: How much to own
2Oil gains on potential OPEC+ rethink and vaccine hopes
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : 'A SPECIAL DAY': End of Pfizer trial paves way for a COVID shot this year
4U.S. ends Boeing 737 MAX flight ban after crash probes
5KOREAN AIR LINES CO.,LTD. : Airlines scramble to prepare for ultra-cold COVID-19 vaccine distribution

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ