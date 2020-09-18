Jack Ma's Ant Group wins Shanghai OK for launch of giant dual IPO

HONG KONG, Sept 18 (Reuters) - China's Ant Group has
received approval from the Shanghai Stock Exchange for a
domestic initial public offering, the bourse said on Friday,
bringing the financial technology firm closer to a dual-listing
expected to be worth up to $30 billion.
Backed by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, Ant
plans to list simultaneously in Hong Kong and on Shanghai's STAR
Market, in what sources have said could be the world's largest
IPO and come as soon as October.
The company is planning to seek listing approval from the
Hong Kong Stock Exchange as early as next week, said two people
with direct knowledge of the matter.
Ant aims to open books after China's week-long National Day
holiday on October 1-7 and go public around the end of next
month, said the sources, who declined to be identified due to
confidentiality constraints.
The timetable has not yet been finalized and is subject to
change, they cautioned.
Ant and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
