Jackson Hole Symposium Moved Online Due to Covid Risk; Dallas Fed's Kaplan May Be Cooling to Early Taper Start

Good day. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's remarks at the Jackson Hole economic symposium this Friday will cap off a full week of economic data, including August surveys of purchasing managers in the U.S. and some of the world's other largest economies. The surveys will offer the freshest indication of how the rapid spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19 is affecting economic activity. Citing concerns about health conditions, the Kansas City Fed said the Jackson Hole gathering would be held virtually instead of in person. Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said Friday that he may reconsider urging the Fed to begin scaling back its bond-buying campaign if it looks like the Delta variant is cooling the economy.

Top News

Fed's Kaplan May Rethink His Call for Taper to Start in October

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said Friday that he may rethink his call for the Fed to quickly start to taper its $120 billion a month in bond purchases if it looks like the spread of the coronavirus Delta variant is slowing economic growth, MarketWatch reports. Earlier this month, Mr. Kaplan said the Fed should announce its intention to taper the purchases in September and start the slowdown in October. In an interview with Fox Business Network on Friday, he said the Delta variant has caused him to have an open mind about the path of monetary policy, noting the variant is "the big imponderable" in the outlook.

Analysis: What We Don't Know About the Fed's Bond-Buying Spree

Three vital issues for investors remain uncertain as the Federal Reserve moves toward tapering its bond buying, writes James Mackintosh. Will this quantitative tightening mean Treasury yields go up or down? Will stocks do better with rising or falling bond yields? And, a linked issue, is the stock-bond relationship that has held for the past three decades going into reverse?

U.S. Economy

Fed's Retreat From In-Person Gathering Signals Broader Pullback

The Federal Reserve's decision to cancel its own in-person event is representative of a broader pullback in economic activity as virus concerns mount, according to Barron's. Fresh data from the Transportation Security Administration show a slowdown in travel, with the number of people passing through TSA checkpoints down 10% on Friday from a recent high in mid-July. Meanwhile, data from restaurant-booker OpenTable reflect a renewed decline in reservations. Economists at Oxford Economics say their recovery tracker, a mashup of about two dozen indicators, has stalled as consumers become more cautious and overall mobility declines.

Pelosi, Centrist Democrats in Standoff with Key Vote Ahead

Centrist House Democrats were locked in a standoff with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over when to vote on a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill, imperiling the chamber's ability to advance a sweeping segment of President Biden's agenda.

New Appetite for Mortgage Bonds That Sidestep Fannie and Freddie

Wall Street is diving back into the business of turning home loans into bonds, injecting new competition into a market long dominated by government-backed mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Key Developments Around the World

Japan's Love of Debt Offers a View of U.S. Future

Japan often serves as a tryout venue for policies that later debut on the world economy's biggest stage, the U.S. Japan's central bank was a pioneer in introducing zero interest rates and buying large quantities of government bonds to stimulate a sluggish economy, tools subsequently used by the Fed. In debt, Japan has led the pack. Its government debt first surpassed the size of the economy about 20 years ago. Now, the U.S. is crossing that threshold and Congress is debating more in proposed spending.

Iron-Ore Prices Tank as China's Steel Output Slows

The price of iron ore has fallen roughly 40% since mid-July on concerns about demand from China, which makes more than half of the world's steel. The downturn has dealt a blow to producing countries, Australia and Brazil.

Financial Regulation Roundup

Cryptocurrency Companies Leave China in 'Great Mining Migration'

When China vowed to crack down on cryptocurrency mining early this summer, Nasdaq-listed Bit Digital Inc. ramped up efforts to get its more than 20,000 computers out of the country, which had used two-thirds of the global energy dedicated to harvesting bitcoin.

U.S. Banks Tread Carefully in Taliban-Controlled Afghanistan

American banks are more closely scrutinizing transactions with Afghan counterparts, as they await clarity on whether U.S. sanctions on the Taliban apply across the nation now that the Islamist group is in control.

China Delays Anti-Sanctions Law for Hong Kong

Beijing delayed plans for a new law that could bar banks and companies in Hong Kong from complying with sanctions on China's people, reflecting caution about a measure that has sent a wave of concern through the city's business community.

Forward Guidance

Monday (all times ET)

9 a.m.: Bank of Israel releases policy statement

10 a.m.: National Association of Realtors releases July U.S. existing-home sales

Tuesday

National Bank of Hungary releases policy statement

8:30 a.m.: European Central Bank's Schnabel speaks on panel on nonbank financial intermediation at virtual EEA-ESEM conference

10 a.m.: U.S. Commerce Department releases July new-home sales

Commentary

Australia Likely to Be Split on Tapering as Covid-19 Rages On

The Reserve Bank of Australia suspending plans to taper its government bond-buying program in September is now a 50/50 proposition, with the central bank already moving to pulp the upbeat economic forecasts it published just weeks ago, James Glynn writes.

Huarong's Survival Doesn't Mean Chinese Firms Can't Fail

China's largest bad debt manager will live to fight another day, as will its dollar bondholders, but that doesn't mean investors can afford to ignore President Xi Jinping's war on debt and shadow banking, Nathaniel Taplin writes.

Basis Points

A major container terminal at China's Ningbo-Zhoushan Port remained shut a week after operations were suspended from a single Covid-19 case, with dozens of ships lining up to load cargo for western markets ahead of the year-end shopping season.

Canadian retail sales increased 4.2% in June to a seasonally adjusted 56.16 billion Canadian dollars, or the equivalent of $43.78 billion, following two straight months of declines due to economic restrictions to deal with a destabilizing third wave of Covid-19 infections, Statistics Canada said. (Dow Jones Newswires)

New house prices in Canada rose 0.4% in June from May and 11.9% from a year earlier, the largest increase in more than 14 years, Statistics Canada said. (DJN)

