Jaguar Land Rover parent logs surprise loss as supply issues weigh

05/18/2021 | 07:41am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Jaguar Land Rover unveils new Jaguar F-Type model during its world premiere in Munich

BENGALURU (Reuters) -India's Tata Motors Ltd posted a surprise loss for the March quarter on Tuesday, warning that a global chip shortage and surging COVID-19 cases in the country would continue to disrupt its supply chain over the next few months.

Like other carmakers in India, the Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) parent was navigating the pandemic's impact on sales when a global chip shortfall piled on more pressure, forcing it to suspend operations at two JLR car factories in April.

The COVID-19 crisis has driven a shift to remote work and learning, boosting demand for laptops and other gadgets that use semiconductors. The resulting chip crunch has left suppliers struggling to adjust and forced automakers across the world to cut back production.

For the quarter ended March 31, Tata Motors reported a consolidated net loss of 76.05 billion rupees ($1.04 billion), compared with a loss of 98.94 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting the car maker to log a profit of 26.72 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Tata Motors incurred a charge of 149.94 billion rupees related to asset write-downs and restructuring costs at JLR.

"While demand remains strong, the supply situation over the next few months is likely to be adversely impacted," Tata Motors said https://archives.nseindia.com/corporate/NSEBSELETTERFINAL_18052021164736.pdf in an exchange filing.

Still, quarterly revenue rose 41.7% to 877.72 billion rupees.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
