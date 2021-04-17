Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny at growing risk of kidney failure - medics union

MOSCOW, April 17 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei
Navalny is at increasing risk of kidney failure and his vision
is deteriorating after more than two weeks on hunger strike, a
medical trade union with ties to the opposition politician said
on Saturday.
Navalny, 44, a prominent opponent of Russian President
Vladimir Putin, started refusing food on March 31 in protest at
what he said was the refusal of prison authorities to treat him
properly for acute back and leg pain.
"His condition is indeed critical," said Alexandra
Zakharova, a representative of the Doctors Alliance trade union
- a group that Russian authorities regard as opposition
activists.
She cited tests obtained through Navalny's lawyers, saying
members of the union had not examined him themselves.
"We have seen the tests, and they are very, very bad," she
told Reuters.
"His potassium is high and he has other high readings which
indicate that his kidneys may soon fail. This would lead to
severe pathology and cardiac arrest may occur," she added.
Russia jailed Navalny for two-and-a-half years in February
for parole violations he said were trumped up. He was arrested
at the border as he returned to Russia from Germany where he had
been recovering from a nerve agent poisoning.
About 80 famous writers, actors, historians, journalists and
directors, including authors JK Rowling and Salman Rushdie,
wrote an open letter to Putin on Friday, urging him to ensure
Navalny gets the urgent medical care he needs.
Prison authorities say they have offered Navalny proper
treatment, but that he has refused it and insists he should be
treated by a doctor of his choice from outside the facility, a
request they have declined.
Navalny said on Friday that prison authorities had
threatened to put him in a straitjacket to force-feed him unless
he abandons his hunger strike.
(Reporting by Anton Zverev;
Writing by Polina Devitt and Andrew Osborn;
Editing by Helen Popper
)