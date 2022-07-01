Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Jailed South African paralympic star Pistorius met victim's father

07/01/2022 | 01:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Pictures of the Decade

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Former South Africa paralympic superstar Oscar Pistorius, jailed in 2016 for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, last week met her father, a lawyer for the Steenkamp family said on Friday.

The lawyer, Tania Koen, said Pistorius took part in a process known as victim-offender dialogue - an integral part of South Africa's restorative justice programme that brings parties affected by a crime together in a bid to achieve closure.

"(I can) confirm Barry Steenkamp and Oscar Pistorius participated in a victim-offender dialogue on 22 June 2022," Koen said in a statement.

She said she would make no further comment due to her clients' privacy.

The department of correctional services said earlier that Oscar Pistorius was transferred back to Atteridgeville prison near the capital Pretoria, from St Albans Correctional Centre in the Eastern Cape near where Steenkamp's parents live.

He had been moved closer to her family late last year.

Pistorius, known as "Blade Runner" for his carbon-fibre prosthetic legs, went from public hero to convicted murderer in a trial that drew worldwide interest. He becomes eligible for parole after serving half of his 13-year sentence.

Singabakho Nxumalo, a spokesman for the department of correctional services, said in a statement Pistorius will continue serving his sentence as participating in the victim-offender dialogue does not equate to an end of sentence nor parole.

Gold medalist Pistorius, once the darling of the Paralympic movement for pushing for greater recognition and acceptance of disabled athletes, shot dead Steenkamp, a model and law student, in his bathroom in 2013.

Pistorius said he had believed she was an intruder but was jailed in 2016, initially for a six-year term. After an appeal by prosecutors who said this was too lenient, the term was increased to 13 years.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian in Gdansk and Alexander Winning in Johannesburg; Editing by James Macharia Chege and Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:00pBrazil posts trade surplus of $8.8 billion in June
RE
02:00pBrazil economy ministry forecasts 2022 imports of $268 bln (vs $…
RE
02:00pBrazil economy ministry forecasts 2022 exports of $349.4 bln (vs…
RE
02:00pBrazil economy ministry forecasts 2022 trade balance of $+81.5 b…
RE
02:00pBrazil june exports total $32.675 bln, imports $23.861 bln - eco…
RE
02:00pBrazil posts june trade balance of $+8.814 bln - economy ministr…
RE
01:59pChina's Great Wall shelves $1 billion India investment plan -sources
RE
01:56pChina's great wall motor drops $1 bln india plan, fires employee…
RE
01:48pChile plans to raise copper mining royalties and reform tax system
RE
01:46pShippers lobby Biden as dreaded West Coast port labor contract expiry looms
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Some investors bet top growth stocks will thrive in U.S. reces..
2U.S. housing hold-ups put thousands of jobs on the line
3Pharmaceutical companies still have the upper hand
4Transcript : Micron Technology, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Jun 30, 20..
5Analyst recommendations: Burberry, Comcast, FedEx, Netflix, PepsiCo...

HOT NEWS