Jakarta governor to take protesters' demand to repeal labour law to President Widodo

JAKARTA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The governor of Indonesia's
capital on Friday said he would inform President Joko Widodo of
protesters' demand for a polarising new labour law to be
repealed, as a growing number of regional leaders oppose the new
legislation.
Thousands took to the streets of cities across Indonesia in
the past three days, part of protests and national strikes
against a law they say undermines labour rights and weakens
environmental protections.
Clashes erupted in some cities, including in Jakarta where
protesters burnt public transport facilities and damaged police
posts.
"Yesterday I also met with the protesters and we had brief
discussion with them, I'd told them that we had listened to your
voices and I will convey the message," Jakarta Governor Anies
Baswedan told Reuters. He did not go as far as saying he would
join the call for the law to be repealed.
At least four other governors have told protesters they
would write to the president asking for the law to be cancelled,
according to their statements and local media reports.
Repealing the law would prevent further clashes "that could
create prolong instability amid a pandemic and an economic
recession", West Kalimantan Govenor Sutarmidji said in a
statement.
The president has yet to make any public statement following
Monday's passage of the jobs bill into law, but his ministers
have defended it, saying protests were triggered by false news
and that the legislation would improve people's welfare by
welcoming more investment.
Jakarta police on Thursday detained about 1,000
demonstrators, while hundreds were arrested in other cities.
Most of those detained were released by Friday morning,
Jakarta police spokesman Yusri Yunus said.
Police did not expect a fourth day of protests in the
capital on Friday, he said.
Said Iqbal, president of trade union KSPI, among the biggest
group behind the protests, said there no was planned rally for
Friday, but another labour leader on Thursday evening pledged to
continue demonstrating.
Jakarta resident Nathan Tarigan feared clashes would
escalate.
"I'm afraid if the government and stakeholders of the state
aren't wise, don't want to listen, something bigger can happen
and the state can break," the 50-year-old said.
