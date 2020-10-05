Log in
Jalisco's livestock sector continues to develop synergies between adaptation and mitigation to climate change

10/05/2020 | 11:40am EDT
  • A virtual workshop was held to strengthen the capacities of 27 technicians in the field

October 2, 2020. Within the framework of the project Biodiversity and Sustainable Agro-silvo-pastoral Landscapes, known as BioPaSOS, and implemented by CATIE (Tropical Agricultural Research and Higher Education Center), a virtual workshop was held with the participation of 27 technicians from the state of Jalisco, Mexico, to validate the results obtained from the spatial analysis of measures that generate synergies between adaptation and mitigation to climate change in the livestock sector.

The workshop was part of the follow-up to a process that took place in June 2020, when measures that generate synergies between adaptation and mitigation to climate change in the state's livestock sector were identified and prioritized.

Among the technical participants were members of the Inter-municipal Board of Environment Lagunas (JIMAL, its Spanish acronym), the Secretariat of Environment and Territorial Development (SEMADET, its Spanish acronym), the Inter-municipal Board of Environment of the South Coast (JICOSUR, its Spanish acronym), the Inter-municipal Environmental Board for the Integrated Management of the Coahuayana River Basin (JIRCO, its Spanish acronym), the Trust for the Administration of the Forest Development Program of the State of Jalisco (FIPRODEFO, its Spanish acronym) and the Inter-municipal Environmental Board for the Integrated Management of the Lower Ayuquila River Basin (JIRA).

According to Juan Edduardo Betanzos, local coordinator of the BioPaSOS project in Jalisco, the workshop contributed to the planning process of programs, projects and other initiatives in the context of natural resource management, as well as to identify measures and activities that generate synergies between adaptation and mitigation and also to prioritize the sites where the synergy is semi-maximized and, at the same time, increase the benefits from the ecosystem services.

The BioPaSOS project is being implemented with the support of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), in coordination with the National Commission for the Knowledge and Use of Biodiversity (CONABIO) and the Secretariat of Agriculture and Rural Development (SADER), with funding from the International Climate Initiative (IKI) and with multiple local partners in their areas of intervention.

More information:

Juan Edduardo Betanzos
Local Coordinator in Jalisco Coordinador
Biodiversity and Sustainable Agrosilvopastoral Landscapes (BioPaSOS)
CATIE
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Disclaimer

CATIE - Centro Agronómico Tropical de Investigación y Enseñanza published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 15:39:03 UTC
