JamClear-RTGS Transaction Fees - as at 30 September 2020

10/15/2020 | 10:15am EDT

Bank of Jamaica

Schedule of JamClear®-RTGS Transaction Fees

as at 30 September 2020

Bank of Jamaica (the Bank) publishes data on fees charged for transactions processed through JamClear®-RTGS on a quarterly basis. The table below includes JamClear®-RTGS transaction fees charged by each JamClear®-RTGS participant (commercial banks, merchant bank, building societies and primary dealers) for the quarters ending June 2020 and September 2020.

Effective 20 March 2020, the Bank waived transaction fees associated with all customer payment transactions for participants in JamClear®-RTGS, until further advised. This was done as a proactive approach to encourage the use of electronic means of payments in response to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic and the associated restrictions in movement by the public.

This publication fulfills the Bank's commitment of ensuring that consumers are provided with fees and charges that are applicable to services being acquired.

Schedule of JamClear®-RTGS Fees1 for the Quarters ending 30 June 2020 and 30 September 2020

As at 30 June 2020

As at 30 September 2020

Institution Type:

Incoming2

Outgoing3

Incoming

Outgoing

Online

Branch

Online

Branch

Commercial Banks

J$

J$

J$

J$

J$

J$

National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited

FREE

FREE

FREE

FREE

FREE

FREE

(Personal)

National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited

FREE

FREE

FREE

FREE

FREE

FREE

(Corporate)

The Bank of Nova Scotia Jamaica Limited

FREE

FREE

FREE

FREE

FREE

FREE

(Personal)

The Bank of Nova Scotia Jamaica Limited

FREE

FREE

FREE

FREE

FREE

FREE

(Corporate)

Sagicor Bank Jamaica Limited

82.42

82.42

230.49

82.42

82.42

230.49

First Caribbean International Bank

107.00

46.81

107.00

107.00

46.81

107.00

CitiBank N.A.

FREE

FREE

FREE

FREE

FREE

FREE

First Global Bank Limited (Personal)

FREE

150.00

900.00

FREE

150.00

900.00

First Global Bank Limited (Corporate)

FREE

150.00

900.00

FREE

150.00

900.00

JN Bank Limited

FREE

FREE

FREE

FREE

FREE

FREE

JMMB Bank (Jamaica) Limited

FREE

FREE

FREE

FREE

FREE

FREE

Merchant Bank

Cornerstone Trust & Merchant Bank Limited

100.00

SNO4

400.00

100.00

SNO

400.00

Building Society

Victoria Mutual Building Society

56.70

76.71

323.55

56.70

76.71

323.55

Primary Dealers

Barita Investments Limited

250.00

SNO

300.00

250.00

SNO

300.00

First Caribbean International Securities Limited5

107.00

SNO

107.00

-

-

-

JN Fund Managers Limited

FREE

250.00

250.00

FREE

FREE

FREE

Jamaica Money Market Brokers Limited

FREE

FREE

FREE

FREE

FREE

FREE

Mayberry Investments Limited

FREE

FREE

FREE

FREE

FREE

FREE

NCB Capital Markets Limited

350.00

SNO

500.00

350.00

SNO

500.00

Sagicor Investments Jamaica Limited

82.42

82.42

230.49

82.42

82.42

230.49

Scotia Investments Jamaica Limited

FREE

500.00

500.00

FREE

500.00

500.00

Statistics

Average

58.83

83.64

230.88

58.83

68.02

218.98

Maximum

350.00

500.00

900.00

350.00

500.00

900.00

Minimum

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Note:

  1. JamClear®-RTGSfees include GCT.
  2. Incoming refers to the crediting of a customer's account (receiving) via JamClear®-RTGS.
  3. Outgoing refers to the debiting of a customer's account (sending) via JamClear®-RTGS, whether online or in branch (over the counter).
  4. SNO means Service Not Offered.
  5. Effective 28 September 2020, FirstCaribbean International Securities Limited withdrew its membership in JamClear®-RTGS.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 14:14:06 UTC

