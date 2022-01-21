Jamaica Showcases Its Top Women Sportspersons

Attracting visitors at the ongoing World Expo 2020 Dubai, Jamaica pavilion is winning over hearts as it puts the spotlight on women in sports.

Jamaican women have won 42 of Jamaica’s 78 Olympic medals haul so far! At the latest Tokyo Olympics, a streak of green, black and yellow flashed past the finish line in the women's 100m final, when team Jamaica earned a clean sweep of the podium -- this time with Elaine Thompson-Herah, Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson taking gold, silver and bronze respectively.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220120005643/en/

Attracting visitors at the ongoing World Expo 2020 Dubai, Jamaica pavilion is winning over hearts as it puts the spotlight on women in sports. (Photo: Business Wire)

Among sports women being showcased at the Pavilion:

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Jamaican sprinter who won gold medals in the 100-metre race at both the 2008 Beijing Olympic and the 2012 London Games. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, she won a silver medal in the 100 metres and gold in the 4 × 100-metre relay.

Elaine Thompson-Herah: Competes in the 100 & 200 metres. She is the first woman in history, to win the 'sprint double' at consecutive Olympics, capturing gold in both the 100 metres and 200 metres at the 2016 Rio Olympics and at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Alia Atkinson: A Retired Jamaican swimmer and five-time Olympian, first Jamaican to win a world title in swimming.

Sherone Simpson: A gold medalist in the 4×100 metre relay from the 2004 Olympics and silver medalist in 2005 World Championships and now is the silver medalist in the individual event at the 2008 Summer Olympics.

Merlene Ottey: She is a Jamaican former track and field sprinter. Currently the world indoor record holder for 200 metres with 21.87 seconds, set in 1993.

Veronica Campbell Brown. An eight-time Olympic medalist and the second woman in history to win two consecutive Olympic 200 metres events.

Juliet Cuthbert: Athlete and politician. Cuthbert-Flynn has competed at four Olympic Games, winning two silver medals at the 1992 games in Barcelona.

“Jamaica has produced some of the foremost persons in the world, including Usain Bolt and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. There are experiences or opportunities for visitors to Jamaica to be able to not only engage with some of these persons, but to come to events that will unearth the new stars of tomorrow. We want to include that as part of the experience that people can have when they come to Jamaica,” stated Donovan White, Director of Tourism of Jamaica.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220120005643/en/