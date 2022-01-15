Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Jamaica detains ex-senator, key suspect in killing of Haitian president

01/15/2022 | 01:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A picture of the late Haitian President Jovenel Moise hangs on a wall before a news conference

KINGSTON (Reuters) -Jamaican authorities have detained a former Haitian senator who was a key suspect in the murder of Haitian President Jovenel Moise in July, Jamaican national police said on Saturday.

Jamaica Constabulary Force spokesman Dennis Brooks told Reuters that John Joel Joseph, a well-known Haitian politician named by the authorities as a suspect in Moise's killing, was arrested by the authorities on Friday.

Brooks declined to comment on whether the arrest was following a request by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigations, which is also investigating the murder. It was also unclear where Joseph was arrested in Jamaica.

Moise was shot dead when assassins armed with assault rifles stormed his private residence in the hills above Port-au-Prince on July 7, sparking a major man hunt and investigations across several countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Days after Moise murder the then-National Police Chief Leon Charles said Joseph was a key player in the plot, alleging he supplied weapons and planned meetings, and that police were searching for him.

Haiti has arrested dozens of people following the July murder that left a political vacuum in the Caribbean nation. But it has not charged anyone, and the investigation has drawn complaints in that country about delays and intimidation of officials.

U.S. authorities this month charged a Colombian man with conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States in connection with the assassination of Moise, the first official charges in the brazen crime.

(Reporting by Kate ChappellWriting by Drazen JorgicEditing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:46pGlobal vaccine-sharing programme reaches milestone of 1 billion doses
RE
02:28pUkraine suspects group linked to Belarus intelligence over cyberattack
RE
02:28pUkraine suspects group linked to Belarus intelligence over cyberattack
RE
02:27pLondon Stock Exchange proposes special listings for private companies - WSJ
RE
01:09pEthiopia says WHO chief has links to rebellious Tigrayan forces
RE
01:06pJamaica detains ex-senator, key suspect in killing of Haitian president
RE
12:57pTonga volcano eruption triggers tsunami warnings in Japan, Pacific islands
RE
12:57pTonga volcano eruption triggers tsunami warnings in Japan, Pacific islands
RE
12:45pReliance, Ola Electric, Mahindra bid for incentives under India's battery scheme
RE
12:33pRussia detains six more suspected REvil group members
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dow closes lower after disappointing bank results
2Netflix raises U.S., Canadian prices
3GSK rejects 50-billion-pound Unilever offer for consumer assets
4Netflix raises monthly subscription prices in U.S., Canada
5U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

HOT NEWS