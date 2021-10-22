Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Jamaica earns US$1.7 billion as tourism rebounds: CARICOM BUSINESS

10/22/2021 | 11:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jamaica's tourism continues to rebound strongly amid the coronavirus pandemic as is reflected in the US$1.7 billion in earnings since the reopening of the country's borders in June 2020. Since that time, Jamaica has received 1,285,368 visitors - including 8,381 cruise passengers.

According to Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett, the forecast for 2021 is for a total of 1,578,743 visitors and more than US$2 billion in earnings. He said the return of cruise signals the second critical phase of the reopening of the country's tourism industry and would aid in bringing back much-needed jobs. (LOOP)

Extract from CARICOM BUSINESS Newsletter Vol 4 No 41

Click on Image or Link below to read full Newsletter

[Link]

Caricom Business October 16 2021-vol-4-no-41

Disclaimer

CARICOM - Caribbean Community published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 15:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:48aLYFT REPORT : Sexual assaults rose sharply in recent years
AQ
11:47aSAP SE english
DJ
11:46aOFS CAPITAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:46aOrion Acquires Industry-Leading Compliance Management Software Platform, BasisCode Compliance LLC
BU
11:46aSÉCHÉ ENVIRONNEMENT : Q3 2021 activity: Contributed revenue +14%
BU
11:46aSOPRA STERIA GROUP : Updates Its Financial Calendar 2022
BU
11:46aOntario Native Women's Association Celebrates 50th Anniversary
GL
11:46aOntario Native Women's Association Celebrates 50th Anniversary
GL
11:45aORIGINAL BARK : BARK to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call
BU
11:45aVINCI : Disclosure of trading in own shares Period from 11 October to 15 October 2021
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Intel : shares sink as third-quarter sales miss estimates
2Exclusive-Apple's talks with Chinese battery makers CATL and BYD mostly..
3Nasdaq set for lower open after Intel's margin warning
4PayPal : Stocks stumble for PayPal as $45bn Pinterest valuation raises ..
5Medistim : Results for the Third Quarter 2021

HOT NEWS