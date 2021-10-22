Jamaica earns US$1.7 billion as tourism rebounds: CARICOM BUSINESS

Jamaica's tourism continues to rebound strongly amid the coronavirus pandemic as is reflected in the US$1.7 billion in earnings since the reopening of the country's borders in June 2020. Since that time, Jamaica has received 1,285,368 visitors - including 8,381 cruise passengers.

According to Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett, the forecast for 2021 is for a total of 1,578,743 visitors and more than US$2 billion in earnings. He said the return of cruise signals the second critical phase of the reopening of the country's tourism industry and would aid in bringing back much-needed jobs. (LOOP)

