Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Jamaica seizes $80 million worth of cocaine from cargo ship

01/15/2023 | 01:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KINGSTON (Reuters) - Jamaican authorities have seized an estimated $80 million worth of cocaine from a ship at the port of Kingston in one of the country's biggest-ever drug busts, authorities said.

Jamaican officials discovered the shipment hidden inside a cargo ship from South America, the Jamaica Constabulary Force said in a statement late on Saturday, putting its estimated street value at $80 million.

The search of the cargo ship yielded more than 1,500 kilograms (3,306 lbs) of cocaine, the police said. The goods were split into 50 bags containing 1,250 packages, Jamaica's Defence Force said in a separate statement.

Transnational criminal organizations have long used Jamaica as a hub to move weapons and drugs, including sending cocaine to North America and Europe.

Jamaica's Defence Force said it would keep fighting against criminals who seek to "take advantage of Jamaica's geo-strategic significance in world trade by exploiting legitimate cargo."

Neither the police nor the defense force named the ship found to be carrying the cocaine and no arrests have been made.

In October, global police agency Interpol said Jamaican authorities had made a record bust of 500 kilograms of cocaine, worth around $25 million, slated to be shipped on a private jet to Canada.

(Reporting by Kate Chappell in Kingston; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon and Lisa Shumaker)

By Kate Chappell


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
02:30pMan arrested after uranium found at UK's Heathrow Airport
RE
02:05pTens of thousands of Spanish health workers protest for better future
RE
01:52pSouth Africa's president to skip WEF to deal with crippling power cuts at home
RE
01:49pCalifornia braces for final burst of heavy snow and rain
RE
01:45pJamaica seizes $80 million worth of cocaine from cargo ship
RE
01:04p'Our job is to redeem the soul of America' -Biden at MLK's church
RE
12:57pUkraine will now get Western tanks. Why it matters
RE
12:54pUS, UAE say $20 billion investment to fund 15 gw in new clean energy
RE
12:54pU.s., uae say $20 billion investment to fund 15 new gw in the un…
RE
12:50pBritish chemical firm Ineos nears deal to buy Sika assets - Bloomberg News
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1India, UAE close to deal on renewable electricity grid link: Indian min..
2Romanian authorities seize $4 million of assets in Andrew Tate case
3Dubai property price rises seen slowing further in 2023 - Betterhomes
4South Africa's president to skip WEF to deal with crippling power cuts ..
5Eni announces new gas discovery offshore Egypt

HOT NEWS