STORY: ::July 5, 2024

:: A drone captures destruction in Jamaica from Hurricane Beryl

:: The storm cut power for many, and left some without a home

:: St. Elizabeth Parish, Jamaica

::"One of the worst experience I ever have in life. Worst experience I ever have in life.That's all I can say, it's very bad. I never go through this before. It was the, you know, the second hurricane I was going through from Gilbert."

Beryl has so far left at least 10 people dead but that number was widely expected to rise as communications are restored on islands devastated by flooding and powerful winds.

Tin roofs were blown away, homes completely destroyed, and hundreds on the southwest side of the island now homeless by Beryl.

Olive Rowe stood amid the ruins of her demolished home, visibly distressed. "I have nowhere to turn. Food, shelter, half of my life gone," she said.

Everton Evanks described his experience as the worst of his life. "One of the worst experiences ever. I never went through this before. It's the second hurricane I've experienced since Gilbert."

Beryl's eyewall skirted Jamaica's southern coast, pummeling communities as a powerful Category 4 storm on the five-step Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, as emergency workers evacuated people from flood-prone areas.

Beryl moved away from Jamaica early on Thursday. At around 1200 GMT, the Category 3 hurricane was 50 miles (80 km) from Grand Cayman and about 385 miles (620 km) off Tulum, Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.