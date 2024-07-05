STORY: :: Jamaicans go hunting for crabs stirred up by Hurricane Beryl

:: Hellshire Beach, Jamaica

"Well when it rains a lot, crabs come up so as much, well, when we get enough rain when the water comes up crabs start (undetectable) earns up. And so we just come out enjoy ourselves and catch as much as we can."

"It's my first time coming here and my first time doing this and actually catching a crab. Most people are cowards, which I'm not and I caught one, so big one me."

"After the hurricane or after rain, actually, the crabs tend to come up and crab is like another delicacy for Jamaicans, you know. So yeah man, this is just our way of, "having fun" (off screen) having fun, right."

The crab hunting at Hellshire Beach was made possible by the passing of Hurricane Beryl, bringing activity and community spirit to the beach.