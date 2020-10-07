Log in
James Avery Artisan Jewelry : now open in Lake Jackson

10/07/2020 | 08:03am EDT

KERRVILLE, Texas, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, announces the opening today of its newest store in Lake Jackson, Texas at 204 Highway 332 West, Suite A.

"With the new store open in Lake Jackson Center, our Associates are eager to greet their first customers," says James Avery CEO John McCullough. "This beautiful new location offers timeless James Avery favorites, rooted in the heritage of our company, as well as all of our new designs in silver, bronze, gold and enamel."

Putting customer and associate safety first, the Lake Jackson Center store is following recommended COVID-19 health protocols and guidelines which have been implemented in all James Avery stores. Hand sanitizing stations are set up in store for customers and associates and all jewelry and high-touch areas of the store are regularly cleaned and sanitized. Additionally, the company asks customers to honor social distancing guidelines and to wear face coverings when in the store. James Avery associates undergo daily health screenings and wear facemasks.

The store is located next to Target in the Lake Jackson Center. Current operating hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 12 to 6 p.m. and are subject to change. Store Manager Sabrina Nix and her team are ready to welcome customers to shop in the new store or use the Contactless, Curbside Pickup or Buy Online, Pickup in Store options at JamesAvery.com. The James Avery team will announce plans for a grand opening celebration after regular store operations resume across the company.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, gemstones and leather handbags. James Avery jewelry is designed by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Texas. We are a multi-channel retailer with 97 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available in more than 220 Dillard's stores in Texas and 28 additional states, airport stores in Austin and Houston, Army and Air Force Exchange Service locations at Fort Hood and Fort Belvoir and nationwide through JamesAvery.com. James Avery crafts jewelry in Texas workshops in Comfort, Hondo and Kerrville, made of the finest materials sourced worldwide. For more information, visit JamesAvery.com or facebook.com/JamesAvery.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/james-avery-artisan-jewelry-now-open-in-lake-jackson-301147073.html

SOURCE James Avery Artisan Jewelry


