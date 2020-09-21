Log in
James P. Bradley, Candidate for Congress Requests DOJ, FBI Investigate Possible Сorruption and Crimes Against Homeless Veterans in Los Angeles

09/21/2020 | 04:07pm EDT

James Bradley, a decorated US Coast Guard veteran, running for 33rd Congressional District has uncovered evidence of possible criminal activity involving several members of California's Democratic establishment, involving Congressman Ted Lieu, Senator Dianne Feinstein and LA Mayor Eric Garcetti at the West Los Angeles Soldiers Home, resulting in the displacement, physical and mental harm to disabled military veterans.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James Bradley, US Coast Guard veteran, running for 33rd Congressional District recently uncovered evidence of possible corruption and crimes involving several members of California's Democratic establishment, involving Congressman Ted Lieu, Senator Dianne Feinstein, Mayor Eric Garcetti, along with UCLA, the Brentwood School, VetsAdvocacy and various commercial entities and other individuals which have systematically displaced scores of disabled veterans with what appears to be an intention to profiteer from the West Los Angeles Veterans Administration (WLA VA) and the land in the heart of Los Angeles donated 133 years ago to serve as the "Soldiers Home."

Bradley, who has been endorsed by Hollywood acting legend and veterans rights advocate Jon Voight, requested an investigation into alleged crimes at the West Los Angeles VA, including land fraud, federal contempt of court, bribery, wrongful eviction, wrongful denial of services, conversion of assets, assault, battery, wrongful death, illegal inhumane neurological experiments, and improper disposal of radioactive waste, resulting in harm to veterans living and/or working on the WLA VA property.

Participants in UCLA's neurological experiments on vulnerable military veterans claim to have been paid up to $3,000 on the condition that they arrive high on methamphetamine. "This has not just predictably resulted in drug relapses among many veterans, but also increased deaths from suicide and drug overdoses," states Bradley. Additionally, the "UCLA research project acquired a cyclotron used to create radioactive isotopes which are injected into traumatized veterans, who are then subjected to hours of PET scans. Bradley goes on to state that radioactive waste from the cyclotron has been improperly disposed of on the grounds of WLA VA, and poisoned veterans who worked nearby."

In his letter, Bradley accuses Democratic Congressman Ted Lieu, within whose district the WLA VA is situated, of actively crafting legislation to protect entities whose presence has been deemed illegal. "At the request of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and other members of Los Angeles city government, Lieu reformed a federal land use law to allow for construction of a [Metro] Purple Line station on WLA VA" , states the Bradley request, noting that "former University of California Board of Regents Member Richard C. Blum at one time held a 75% stake in the shares of Tutor Perini Corporation, the company contracted to construct both the Westwood and VA stations on the Los Angeles Metro Purple Line. Blum is married to Senator Dianne Feinstein." According to media reports Blum divested from Tutor Perini to avoid conflict of interest accusations, yet he remains an executive of Perini Corporation, a subsidiary of Tutor Perini.

In the case of another interloper, "U.S. District Court Judge James Otero ordered that Los Angeles Breakers Football Club cease using land that is mandated by current law only to be used to benefit veterans." Bradley went on to state that, "On April 8, 2015, the Department of Veterans Affairs issued an eviction notice to the club, which was using approximately 150,000 square feet of VA land and a parking lot. However, Congressman Ted Lieu personally intervened to prevent the Los Angeles Breakers Football Club's eviction from federal property, which it continues to use."

The Bradley request for investigation mentions that it is unclear how Congressman Lieu may have directly benefited from facilitating the Metro Purple Line VA Station and rescinding LA Breakers FC's eviction, but points out that since Ted Lieu's election to the House of Representatives in 2014, his personal net worth has increased from $1.5 Million to over $7 Million.

Bradley warns that there are indications that the City of Los Angeles intends to turn at least parts of the Soldiers Home into an Olympic village for 2028. Furthermore, the links between Vets Advocacy (a non-profit headed by Ronald Olson, Bobby Shriver, Adm. Mike Mullen and Dan Garcia, which is directly connected to the systematic displacement of disabled veterans), Munger Tolles & Olson (Ted Lieu's former employer and largest campaign donor) and Berkshire Hathaway, suggest that certain real estate giants may be maneuvering for first dibs on transforming the Soldiers Home property into a bustling downtown Brentwood.

James Bradley whose platform is SECURITY AND LIBERTY, outlines a comprehensive program of rehabilitation and housing for LA's homeless and pledges to "clean up the LA swamp" when he is elected to the US Congress. Calling to uproot corruption, James P. Bradley emphasizes that the most important task facing all Americans is ending "the new Civil War tearing America apart." Bradley calls for National Reconciliation: forming local and state committees of conservatives and liberals working together to bridge our ideological differences.

Email: pr@bradleycongress.com
Website: bradleycongress.com
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @bradleycongress

© GlobeNewswire 2020
