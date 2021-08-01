Log in
James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

08/01/2021 | 08:01am EDT
Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before September 7, 2021; click here to submit trade information

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR) investors that acquired shares between August 1, 2019 and May 5, 2021. Investors have until September 7, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

After the market closed, on October 8, 2019, James River disclosed that it had delivered a notice of early cancellation of all policies issued to its largest customer, Rasier LLC. On October 9, 2019, James River’s share price fell $11.06, or over 23%, on this news, to close at $37.88 per share, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 5, 2021, James River announced its first quarter 2021 financial results, reporting “$170.0 million of unfavorable development in Commercial Auto, primarily driven by a previously canceled account that has been in runoff since 2019.”

James River’s share price fell $12.16, or 26%, on this news, to close at $33.94 per share on May 6, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 7, 2021.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
