James Rome is Promoted to President of Rome Technologies

08/27/2021 | 08:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rome Technologies, Inc. of Pasadena, MD announced today that James V. Rome has assumed the role of President with responsibility over day-to-day operations. Mr. Rome replaced founder Scott V. Rome who will assist with the transition and continue to advise the company in a board capacity. Prior to assuming the President role, James Rome oversaw national sales for Rome Technologies.

Scott Rome led the company for 33 years and is looking forward to supporting his son, James, as he continues the Rome legacy of education, consulting, and innovation within the collision software industry.

About Rome Technologies

Founded in 1988, Rome Technologies is a leading provider of consulting, education, and technology tools to auto collision centers in the U.S. Rome’s products and services are used to manage every aspect of a collision operation and drive efficiency through automation, on-going education and consulting, and benchmarking. Rome’s customers include new and used car dealerships as well as independent body shops. Rome maintains integrations with market leading dealer management systems, such as CDK, Reynolds & Reynolds, and DealerTrack, as well as body shop paint systems, customer service systems, and all leading estimating platforms.


© Business Wire 2021
