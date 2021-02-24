Jamestown : Expands European Presence With More Than $1 Billion in Assets Under Management

Firm Acquires two Historic Industrial Buildings in Amsterdam and now Manages a Portfolio of Assets throughout Europe on behalf of E.ON Pension Trust, one of its Institutional Investment Partners

Global real estate and investment company Jamestown today announced it has significantly expanded its global presence and now has more than $1 billion in European assets under management with the acquisition of another two buildings in Amsterdam, and a mandate to manage a portfolio of properties across Europe on behalf of one of its institutional investment partners and co-investors, E.ON Pension Trust. This latest news about its European portfolio comes on the heels of Jamestown’s recent purchase of three office buildings in Cologne, Germany, and just over a year after purchasing the iconic Groot Handelsgebouw in Rotterdam, one of the largest mixed-use buildings in the Netherlands, which currently houses more than 450 businesses.

“After entering the European market just over a year ago, Jamestown has grown its platform with $1 billion in assets under management and a knowledgeable real estate team headquartered in Cologne, Germany and offices in Amsterdam, London, and Madrid,” said Jamestown president Michael Phillips. “We continue to see many opportunities for future growth. Our vertically integrated team structure is at the root of our value-add asset management strategy enabling us to create innovative spaces while simultaneously preserving cities’ industrial pasts. As our European footprint expands, we will continue to focus on sustainable, adaptive reuse projects that bring new life to local communities.”

Jamestown’s newly acquired Dutch assets are in Amsterdam’s up-and-coming Schinkel neighborhood and include the historic A-Factorij, previously owned by E.ON Pension Trust and home to one of Jamestown’s European offices, and Helicopterstraat, a property previously owned by Gerose and comprised of four buildings on the adjoining Helicopterstraat, Vliegtuigstraat, and Valschermkade. The properties were acquired in partnership with E.ON Pension Trust and the RAG-Stiftung. E.ON Pension Trust made the decision to include A-Factorij in the co-investment given their belief in the long-term potential of the neighborhood, and that future opportunities in the neighborhood with the newly acquired properties are better acted on as co-investors.

In addition, Jamestown will provide asset management services for a portfolio of properties owned by E.ON Pension Trust in Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, and the UK. The properties Jamestown will manage include a mix of shopping centers, office buildings, and mixed-use developments.

“We have known Jamestown for a long time and they have been a great partner to us in the US,” said Udo Schaffer, Vice President, Head of Real Estate, E.ON SE. “Jamestown is one of our preferred global partners given their active approach to asset management and focus on creative and out-of-the-box thinking. After several co-investments with Jamestown in Europe, we now look forward to working with them on the E.ON Pension Trust Separate Account Portfolio.”

A-Factorij (Pilotenstraat 35-45), a 128,177 square foot / 11,908 square meter former bicycle factory was originally built in 1955 and converted into a creative office space in 2002. Jamestown has been involved in management of the property since 2018. Adjacent to A-Factorij is Helicopterstraat, a 67,102 square foot / 6,234 square meter commercial property comprising four interconnected offices and industrial space, with a showroom and gym on the ground floor. The Schinkel district is transforming from industrial and loft offices to a true mixed-use community with a residential focus. The Amsterdam municipality plans to turn the 247-acre neighborhood into a vibrant, innovative, and sustainable district with international allure.

Gerose was represented by Appelhoven Real Estate Advisors in this off-market transaction.

Van Ooijen Accountants & Tax Advisors (Paul van der Aar and Adriaan Daniels) were the legal & tax advisors of the seller, together with HMK Notarissen. Greenberg Traurig represented Jamestown.

“This area of Amsterdam has generated a lot of interest from institutional and private investors from around the world,” said Stijn Uijthoven of Appelhoven Real Estate Advisors. “The properties Jamestown has acquired from Gerose Vastgoed were designed to be flexible and sustainable, and responsive to the changing neighborhood. It was a pleasure to work with Jamestown on this transaction and I look forward to seeing the evolution of the properties and the larger community in the coming years.”

Jamestown has a long-standing commitment to securing a better future for its tenants, residents, visitors, and investors by creating spaces that are sustainable, healthy, and inclusive. In 2020, after achieving its goal to reduce energy and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 20 percent four years ahead of schedule, Jamestown committed to reducing its GHG emissions once again by committing to achieve net zero operational carbon by 2050. Jamestown also joined the ranks of other forward-thinking global organizations and 193 countries, and has adopted the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals into its corporate sustainability strategy.

