Jamie Dimon to Speak at NRF 2021: Retail's Big Show – Chapter One

WASHINGTON - JPMorgan Chase Chairman of the Board and CEO Jamie Dimon will headline a keynote session next week at NRF 2021: Retail's Big Show - Chapter 1, the virtual version of Retail's Big Show.

'Jamie Dimon is a visionary leader whose expertise and tenacious skills have been recognized throughout his career,' NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. 'Jamie's insights and expertise in the economy and fiscal policy are widely sought after. He understands the significant and complex impact of the global pandemic on the private-sector community, and the measures that must be taken for businesses and the consumer to emerge stronger and even more resilient.'

Dimon will be the opening Main Stage speaker on Wednesday, January 13, the second day of the six-day conference. His intimate fireside chat with Shay will cover the economic crisis caused by the global pandemic, how the public and private sector can address racial inequality in the United States, and the health of U.S. and global consumers in 2021 and beyond.

In addition to Dimon, a number of retail industry leaders are scheduled to appear at the conference, including Indra Nooyi, former Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo; Judith McKenna, President and CEO of Walmart International; Marvin Ellison, President and CEO of Lowe's Companies Inc.; and Dave Kimbell, President of Ulta Beauty, among others.

An estimated 25,000 industry professionals are expected to attend Retail's Big Show, which is NRF's 110th annual convention and will be held January 12-14, 19 and 21-22, 2021.



Complimentary registration is available to editorial members of the news media. For more information, visit the NRF 2021 -Chapter 1 media registration page.

About NRF

The National Retail Federation, the world's largest retail trade association, passionately advocates for the people, brands, policies and ideas that help retail thrive. From its headquarters in Washington, D.C., NRF empowers the industry that powers the economy. Retail is the nation's largest private-sector employer, contributing $3.9 trillion to annual GDP and supporting one in four U.S. jobs - 52 million working Americans. For over a century, NRF has been a voice for every retailer and every retail job, educating, inspiring and communicating the powerful impact retail has on local communities and global economies.