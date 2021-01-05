Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Jamie Dimon to Speak at NRF 2021: Retail's Big Show – Chapter One

01/05/2021 | 03:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
For immediate release
January 5, 2021
press@nrf.com
(855) NRF-PRESS
Danielle Inman
Senior Director, Media Relations

WASHINGTON - JPMorgan Chase Chairman of the Board and CEO Jamie Dimon will headline a keynote session next week at NRF 2021: Retail's Big Show - Chapter 1, the virtual version of Retail's Big Show.

'Jamie Dimon is a visionary leader whose expertise and tenacious skills have been recognized throughout his career,' NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. 'Jamie's insights and expertise in the economy and fiscal policy are widely sought after. He understands the significant and complex impact of the global pandemic on the private-sector community, and the measures that must be taken for businesses and the consumer to emerge stronger and even more resilient.'

Dimon will be the opening Main Stage speaker on Wednesday, January 13, the second day of the six-day conference. His intimate fireside chat with Shay will cover the economic crisis caused by the global pandemic, how the public and private sector can address racial inequality in the United States, and the health of U.S. and global consumers in 2021 and beyond.

In addition to Dimon, a number of retail industry leaders are scheduled to appear at the conference, including Indra Nooyi, former Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo; Judith McKenna, President and CEO of Walmart International; Marvin Ellison, President and CEO of Lowe's Companies Inc.; and Dave Kimbell, President of Ulta Beauty, among others.

An estimated 25,000 industry professionals are expected to attend Retail's Big Show, which is NRF's 110th annual convention and will be held January 12-14, 19 and 21-22, 2021.

Complimentary registration is available to editorial members of the news media. For more information, visit the NRF 2021 -Chapter 1 media registration page.

About NRF
The National Retail Federation, the world's largest retail trade association, passionately advocates for the people, brands, policies and ideas that help retail thrive. From its headquarters in Washington, D.C., NRF empowers the industry that powers the economy. Retail is the nation's largest private-sector employer, contributing $3.9 trillion to annual GDP and supporting one in four U.S. jobs - 52 million working Americans. For over a century, NRF has been a voice for every retailer and every retail job, educating, inspiring and communicating the powerful impact retail has on local communities and global economies.

Disclaimer

NRF - National Retail Federation published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 20:11:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:36pPORT OF BROWNSVILLE : Texas lng announces long-term lease agreement with the port of brownsville
PU
03:30pDollar falls as yuan fix lifts risk currencies, Georgia elections in focus
RE
03:26pSolarwinds hack 'was, and continues to be' intelligence-gathering effort - us government
RE
03:25pU.s. intelligence and security agencies say fewer than 10 u.s. government agencies have been compromised by 'follow-on activity' after initial hack
RE
03:25pUs government says 'fewer than ten' us agencies compromised by further solwarwinds hacking activity
RE
03:24pRUSSIAN ACTORS "LIKELY" BEHIND HACKING ATTACKS ON US AGENCIES : Director of national intelligence
RE
03:24pU.s. intelligence and security agencies say they believe solarwinds hack was an intelligence gathering effort, likely russian in origin
RE
03:22pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : Statement Regarding Seed Coat Fragments in Cotton Produced in the Southeast
PU
03:19pOil prices jump 5% on OPEC+ output talks, Iran tension
RE
03:12pSaudi deepens cuts as OPEC+ agrees oil output rollover
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Wall Street ends lower on worries over Georgia elections, virus surge
2Jack Ma's disappearing act fuels speculation about billionaire's whereabouts
3EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS, INC. : McDonald's wants a bite of crispy chicken market with new sandwiches
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : beat 560-plane delivery goal for 2020 - sources
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL B : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ