Jamie Sybert joins Grant Thornton to lead Government Contractor practice

Jamie Sybert has joined Grant Thornton LLP as a principal and leader of the firm’s Government Contracting Advisory practice. In this role, Sybert will develop and expand the firm's government contracting offerings with a primary focus on government accounting and regulatory consulting.

Sybert has served more than 20 years in government accounting, finance, contracts and compliance roles. She has experience in a wide array of areas, including regulatory compliance, internal controls design and implementation, indirect rate development and forecasting, contract administration, finance management and staff development and department management.

Prior to joining Grant Thornton, Sybert held leadership roles at Baker Tilly Virchow Krause LLP, CH2M, Jacobs, Ernest & Young LLP and Bechtel. She has worked with clients in the public and private sectors across a wide variety of industries, including architecture and engineering, construction, energy, healthcare, professional services, aerospace, defense and not-for-profit.

“Jamie’s broad experience and deep understanding of the government contracting marketplace will deliver tremendous value and innovation to our many clients doing business with the government,” said Lisa Walkush, national managing principal of Industry at Grant Thornton LLP. “We’re excited to have her join us to lead our efforts in serving the unique and complex needs of this sector, which supports the important work of government.”

“I am thrilled to join Grant Thornton and look forward to building the firm’s presence in the government contracting space,” added Sybert. “Grant Thornton provides a unique opportunity to bring a differentiated experience to our clients doing business with government — a community that I am deeply passionate about and have been serving for more than 20 years.”

Sybert received a master’s of business administration degree from Duquesne University and a bachelor’s degree in accounting and management from the University of Pittsburgh.

About Grant Thornton LLP

Founded in Chicago in 1924, Grant Thornton LLP (Grant Thornton) is the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd, one of the world’s leading organizations of independent audit, tax and advisory firms. Grant Thornton, which has revenues of $1.92 billion and operates more than 50 offices, works with a broad range of dynamic publicly and privately held companies, government agencies, financial institutions, and civic and religious organizations.

“Grant Thornton” refers to Grant Thornton LLP, the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL). GTIL and the member firms are not a worldwide partnership. Services are delivered by the member firms. GTIL and its member firms are not agents of, and do not obligate, one another and are not liable for one another’s acts or omissions. Please see grantthornton.com for further details.

About Grant Thornton Public Sector LLC

Grant Thornton Public Sector LLC helps executives and managers at all levels of government maximize their performance and efficiency in the face of limited resources and increased demand for services. It gives clients creative, cost-effective solutions that enhance their acquisition, financial, human capital, information technology, data analytics, and performance management. Grant Thornton Public Sector’s commitment to public sector success is burnished by a widely recognized body of thought leadership analyzing and recommending solutions to government’s greatest challenges. Based in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area and with a presence in more than 35 cities around the country, Grant Thornton Public Sector serves federal, state and local governments.

