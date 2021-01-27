Jan 27 2021 - The Inland Revenue Department online payment option

Great News!!

The Inland Revenue Department is pleased to announce its new online payment option with the Antigua Commercial Bank. You can now pay Antigua and Barbuda Sales Tax (ABST), Unincorporated Business Tax (UBT) and Property Tax online. Simply log on to the ACB Mobile app or ACB online banking and register the merchant or tax type from the list provided on the app which will include:

IRD property Tax

IRD ABST

IRD Unincorporated Bus Tax

Next fill in all other required fields

For payment of Property Tax; in the Billing account field enter -

Block and Parcel Number (ensure that you place a space between the block and parcel number)when making Property Tax payment

For payment of ABST; in the Billing account field enter-

The Tax Identification number(TIN) for ABST

For payment of UBT; in the Billing account field enter-

The Tax Identification number(TIN) for UBT

In the customer name on invoice field enter the business name or customer name for which the tax is being paid.

Once the merchant or tax type is registered,

Select make a payment,

Select the merchant or tax type,

Then enter the payment amount.

Once a payment is made using this option submit your remittance form via email to ird.acbrevenue@ab.gov.agand provide the payment confirmation code. Be sure to outline any other payment specifications in the email.

Simple, Easy, Convenient, Safe!