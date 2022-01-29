Log in
Jan. 31, 2022: Comments Due | Analysis Scope & Inputs, Net-Zero Emissions Pathways

01/29/2022 | 07:11pm EST
Throughout 2022, as follow-on to the 2021 Long-term Outlook and in response to the growing societal drive towards net-zero emissions, the AESO will be undertaking critical work associated with the long-term sustainability of Alberta's electricity system. The decarbonization of the electricity system, as well as the potential for increased electrification of other sectors of the economy, will have profound impacts on how power is produced and consumed.

With the help of stakeholders, both through general engagement and through the AESO's Industry Roundtables process, the AESO is seeking to fill this information gap by producing the first AESO Net-Zero Emissions Electricity System Pathways report, to be published in June 2022. For additional details, view the letter from Mike Law, President and CEO.

For this initial written consultation, the AESO is providing notice and seeking feedback from interested stakeholders on their perspectives as it relates to the scope and input assumptions of the proposed net-zero emissions pathways analysis. We value stakeholder input, and we invite all interested stakeholders to provide their feedback to the AESO via the questions set out in the Stakeholder Comment Matrix Net-Zero Emissions Inputs on or before Jan. 31, 2022.

Visit the Net-Zero Emissions Pathways page for more information on this consultation.

Disclaimer

AESO - Alberta Electric System Operator published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 00:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
HOT NEWS