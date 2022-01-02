Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Jan. 6 committee studying whether it can subpoena U.S. Republican lawmakers - chairman

01/02/2022 | 10:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Pictures of the Year

(Reuters) -The congressional committee investigating last year's Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is looking at issuing subpoenas to Republican members of Congress to force their cooperation, the panel's chairman said on Sunday.

Representative Bennie Thompson, a Democrat, said on NBC's "Meet The Press" that the committee is examining whether it can lawfully issue subpoenas to sitting members of Congress.

"I think there are some questions of whether we have the authority to do it," Thompson said. "We're looking at it. If the authorities are there, there'll be no reluctance on our part."

Thompson chairs the House of Representatives Select Committee on Jan. 6, which is expected to hold public hearings and issue reports in the coming months.

The committee is trying to establish then-President Donald Trump's actions while thousands of his supporters attacked police, vandalized the Capitol and sent members of Congress and then-Vice President Mike Pence running for their lives. Congress had been meeting to count the electoral votes that gave Democrat Joe Biden victory in the November 2020 presidential election.

Multiple people close to Trump, including conservative media TV hosts, urged him during the riot to make a televised speech telling his supporters to stop the attack. Trump waited hours before releasing a prerecorded message.

Representative Liz Cheney, the panel's Republican vice chair and a harsh critic of Trump, told ABC News he had committed "dereliction of duty" on Jan. 6 and the panel should consider "enhanced penalties" for that kind of action. The American people, she said, need to understand "how dangerous Donald Trump was."

The committee sent a letter on Dec. 22 to Representative Jim Jordan, a Republican and ardent Trump ally, asking for testimony about his telephone conversations with Trump on Jan. 6.

Jordan said in a recent Fox News interview that he had "real concerns" about the committee's credibility, but was reviewing its letter to him.

The request came two days after a similar letter to Republican Representative Scott Perry.

The committee requested Perry's testimony about Trump's attempts to oust Jeffrey Rosen, who was acting head of the U.S. Justice Department during the closing weeks of his presidency, and replace him with Jeffrey Clark, an official who at the time was trying to help Trump overturn his election defeat.

Perry declined to cooperate, posting on Twitter on Dec. 21 that the committee "is illegitimate, and not duly constituted."

An appeals court ruled earlier last month that the committee was legitimate and entitled to see White House records Trump has tried to shield from public view.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe in Boston; Additional reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Daniel Wallis)

By Jan Wolfe


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTERRA GOLD INC. 0.00% 9.75 Delayed Quote.-33.85%
FOX CORPORATION -1.68% 36.9 Delayed Quote.26.72%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:51aFauci warns of danger of hospitalization surge due to large number of COVID cases
RE
10:51aJan. 6 committee studying whether it can subpoena U.S. Republican lawmakers - chairman
RE
10:31aCranes killed by bird flu on Israeli nature reserve
RE
10:21aOmicron-related disruptions cause over 3,600 flight cancellations to start off 2022
RE
10:17aHong Kong independent portal Citizen News says to shut
RE
10:02aOmicron could lead Israel to herd immunity, health official says
RE
09:38aDutch police disperse thousands protesting against lockdown measures
RE
09:36aUnvaccinated U.S. travellers added to French quarantine list
RE
09:00aWall St Week Ahead-Defensive stocks may be ripe for reversal after stellar December
RE
07:42aFirefighters battle blaze at South African parliament building in Cape Town
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Omicron could lead Israel to herd immunity, health official says
2Fauci warns of danger of hospitalization surge due to large number of C..
3Russian annual oil output recovers in 2021 after slump
4Omicron-related disruptions cause over 3,600 flight cancellations to st..
5Jan. 6 committee studying whether it can subpoena U.S. Republican lawma..

HOT NEWS