Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Jan. 6. committee subpoenas Trump to testify

10/21/2022 | 06:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: U.S. lawmakers probing the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol on Friday issued a subpoena to former president Donald Trump ordering him to testify under oath, and provide documents to the congressional committee.

In a letter to Trump on Friday, the committee wrote, "....we have assembled overwhelming evidence, including from dozens of your former appointees and staff, that you personally orchestrated and oversaw a multi-part effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and to obstruct the peaceful transition of power."

The letter set a November 4 deadline for documents, and said Trump must appear for a deposition on or about Nov. 14.

The former president could face criminal charges if he does not comply.

He is not likely to cooperate with the subpoena and could simply try to run out the clock on a committee whose mandate will likely end early next year if Republicans win a majority in the House in November's midterm elections.

But Friday's subpoena isn't the greatest potential legal challenge facing the former president.

That could come from the U.S. Justice Department, which is probing whether Trump broke the law by taking government records, including about 100 classified documents, to his Florida estate after leaving office in January of 2021.

The Washington Post on Friday reported that among those documents were highly sensitive intelligence on Iran and China.

"We've never seen anything remotely like this."

Allan Lichtman is Professor of History at American University and author of "The Case for Impeachment".

"Not even Richard Nixon had faced so much legal jeopardy on so many different fronts. Why? Donald Trump believes the laws don't apply to him."

While Trump has so far avoided serious legal consequences, Lichtman thinks those days may soon be over.

"I think the slam dunk case is the documents case. He clearly stole those documents. They absolutely don't belong to him. He did not turn them over when he was subpoenaed to do so. His lawyer sent a letter saying all the documents have been turned over when, of course, they had not."

[FLASH]

[NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL LETITIA JAMES]: "We are filing a lawsuit against Donald Trump..."

Trump's legal jeopardy doesn't end with the DOJ: He faces civil and criminal charges against his family's real estate business, and a libel case brought by a journalist who claims Trump raped her years ago.

The next test comes Monday, as jury selection begins for a New York criminal trial in which the Trump Organization faces nine counts of tax fraud and other charges.

Trump himself has not been charged. But Lichtman told Reuters the flurry of cases facing Trump means he's unlikely to escape some legal consequences.

"So he thinks he'll never, ever be held to account. I don't agree. I think there's so much smoke here that there's going to be some fire and it's going to burn him badly."


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
12:02aSoccer-Former Japan international Kudo dies after brain surgery, aged 32
RE
10/21Australia's east braces for more heavy rain, 'life-threatening' floods
RE
10/21Thai central bank closely monitoring baht, no unusual capital flows - central bank
RE
10/21Kenya to expand trade ties with United Arab Emirates
RE
10/21Thai c.bank closely monitoring baht, no unusual capital flows - c.bank
RE
10/21Australia's Albanese, Japan's Kishida meet for defence, energy talks
RE
10/21Tropical Storm Roslyn to strengthen to hurricane near Mexican resorts
RE
10/21China reports 1,006 new COVID cases for Oct 21 vs 997 a day earlier
RE
10/21Sandy Hook families seek steep punitive damages after $1 billion Alex Jones verdict
RE
10/21Shale firms discount 'U.S. put' as inadequate to lift oil output
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden says he will veto if Republicans win Congress and try to ban abor..
2Facebook threatens to block news content over Canada's revenue-sharing ..
3S.Korean court issues arrest warrants for former security leaders over ..
4Mexican craft beer to gain ground despite soaring costs, says trade gro..
5Gold Fields acquisition target Yamana assets valued at $6-$8 billion - ..

HOT NEWS