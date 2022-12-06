Jan. 6 committee to make criminal referrals -chairman

Representative Bennie Thompson did not elaborate on who might be referred, when or on what charges.

It comes as the committee led by Democrats is expected to issue a report on its findings this month, before Republicans take control of the House in January after winning a majority in the midterm elections.

A subcommittee of the panel has been studying whether to issue criminal referrals for former president Donald Trump, who gave a fiery speech on Jan. 6 falsely claiming that his election loss to Joe Biden was the result of fraud, and initially declined to call off the rioters.

A referral does not necessarily mean the DOJ, which is conducting its own investigation into the matter, will decide to file charges.

The House Select Committee has spent more than a year investigating the Jan. 6 attack, holding high-profile hearings with testimony from a range of witnesses.

Five people including a police officer died during or shortly after the riot and more than 140 police officers were injured.

Emotions are still running high over the attack, which was evident at a medal ceremony held in the Capitol Building on Tuesday.

The mother and brother of police officer Brian Sicknick, who died in the days following the attack on the Capitol, declined to shake the hand of Republican leaders Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy.

At least two police officials were also seen snubbing the two top congressional Republicans.

The support some Republicans gave to Jan. 6 rioters became a major campaign issue in November's midterm elections, and will likely remain an issue in the 2024 presidential race.