"Would it have made a difference to you, to know that President Trump had no evidence of widespread fraud?" asked Republican lawmaker Liz Cheney, the vice chair of the congressional panel.

"Oh definitely, I might not have come down here," said Ayres, adding, "I felt like I had horse blinders on. I was locked in the whole time. The biggest thing for me is, take the blinders off. Make sure you step back and see what's going on, before it's too late.'