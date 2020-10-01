Log in
Jan Marini Skin Research Awarded Vendor of the Year by Massage Envy

10/01/2020 | 12:38pm EDT

San Jose, CA, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jan Marini Skin Research, Inc. (JMSR), a leading provider of professional skin care and aesthetic solutions, was honored with the coveted Vendor of the Year award by Massage Envy Franchising earlier this month.  The award was earned in what coincided with the first full year of the collaboration between JMSR and the more than 1,100 Massage Envy franchised locations across the country.  Massage Envy is the largest employer of estheticians in the USA, across its franchise network, and performs more facial services than any other provider.

"We are honored to have received the Vendor of the Year award from Massage Envy.   Our commitment to the entire network of Massage Envy franchised locations is for even greater success in the coming next year," Jan Marini, founder of JMSR commented.  

Massage Envy franchised locations offer customized Jan Marini facial services as well as over 20 of the top selling JMSR retail SKUs. 

Beth Stiller, CEO of Massage Envy states, “The partnership with Jan Marini Skin Research has been remarkably successful defined by every key metric.  Our franchisees’ members and guests, and the thousands of their employees, have consistently been very enthusiastic about the experience and results associated with our JMSR services and retail offerings.  Additionally, JMSR has set a very high standard for vendor support which has been greatly appreciated by the nationwide Massage Envy family of employees.”

 

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised location nationwide.  The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchised locations, is the leading provider of therapeutic massage and skin care service.  Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has more than 1,150 franchised locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 160 million massages and facials. For more information, visit www.massageenvy.com, or follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook at @MassageEnvy.

About Jan Marini Skin Research, Inc.

A San Jose, CA. based company founded in 1994, Jan Marini Skin Research, Inc. is a recognized leader and innovator in the professionally dispensed skin care market segment. With numerous industry innovations over the past 25 years, including the patented ingredient Thymosin Beta-4 and the first topical lipid-soluble Vitamin C product introduced to the market, JMSR's two primary focuses are to provide innovated technologies that deliver proven measurable results and an unwavering commitment to the ongoing success of our customers.

Stuart Mohr
Jan Marini Skin Research
stuart.mohr@janmarini.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
