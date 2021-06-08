Janiczek Wealth Management : Named to the Best Financial Advisors in Denver List for 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017.

Janiczek Wealth Management, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2021 Best Financial Advisors in Denver list compiled by Expertise.com. This is the fifth year in a row Janiczek Wealth Management was named to this elite list.

Joseph J. Janiczek, founder of Janiczek Wealth Management, named among the top, best and most exclusive financial and investment advisors in nation multiple times. Pioneer in Evidence Based Investing, Strength Based Wealth Management and Flourish 360. Award winning author of Absolute Financial Freedom and author of Investing from a Position of Strength and Family Wealth. Patent holder of Systems and Methods for Optimizing Wealth and inventor of numerous tools and techniques for mastering money and flourishing financially and across life domains. For more information go to janiczek.com or flourish360.com or call his headquarters at 303-721-7000. (Photo: Business Wire)

152 financial advisors in the Denver area were considered and only 15 made the Best Financial Advisors in Denver list. This adds to similar findings in top and best financial advisor (nationwide and Colorado) published in Barron’s, Forbes, Wall Street Journal, Worth Magazine, Denver Business Journal and other periodicals who recognize Janiczek Wealth Management for its expertise and success in financial planning, investment management, wealth management and retirement planning.

Janiczek Wealth Management’s A+ Rating

Janiczek was also awarded an A+ for Responsiveness, an A+ for Friendliness, an A+ for Helpfulness, and an A+ for Detail after Expertise.com conducted a surprise mystery shopper audit to evaluate how the fiduciary, fee-only investment, wealth, tax, and retirement advisory firm communicates and works with prospective new clients calling in to learn more about the organization and how it can precisely help them with their precise financial issues, needs and goals.

Joseph J. Janiczek, MSFS, ChFC, CEO of Janiczek Wealth Management said “It can be difficult for people who want to work with an expert financial, investment or retirement advisor to filter through the noise and pinpoint the best fiduciary, fee-only expert advisors. Top ranked, best rated financial advisor lists like this truly help people find the right-fit, right match advisors to call.”

Janiczek Wealth Management is a pioneer in Evidence Based Investing and Strength Based Wealth Management and owns the patent on Systems and Methods for Optimizing Wealth. The firm serves high net worth investors (portfolios $1 million to $25 million) and ultra high net worth investors (portfolios $25 million to $200 million) across the country with its unique patented system. It’s team of CFA, CFP, ChFC, MSFS, MBA, CAIA, FPFQ, AAMS, and/or AWMA credentialed pros collaborate on the client’s behalf to deliver its unique experience. Go to www.Janiczek.com for details or call Cathy Wegner, Director of New Client Engagements at 303-339-4480.

Barron’s – March – 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014; Forbes – 2021, 2020; Financial Times – 2017, 2015; Expertise.com – 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017; AdvisoryHQ – March 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016; Mutual Funds Magazine – January 2001; Worth Magazine – October 2008, October 2004, January 2004, July 2002. Expertise.com 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017.

Please Note: Rankings and/or recognition by unaffiliated rating services and/or publications should not be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if Janiczek® is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services, nor should it be construed as a current or past endorsement of Janiczek® by any of its clients. Rankings published by magazines, and others, generally base their selections exclusively on information prepared and/or submitted by the recognized adviser. Rankings are generally limited to participating advisers.

Barron’s – Rankings are based on data provided by advisors. Included factors were assets under management, regulatory record, revenue produced for the firm, quality of practice and philanthropic work. Investment performance is not an explicit component.

Forbes – Advisors are chosen based on in-person interviews, industry experience, compliance records, revenue trends, assets under management, and best practices and approach to working with clients.

Expertise.com – Selection Criteria: 1) Availability; 2) Qualifications; 3) Reputation; 4) Experience; and 5) Professionalism.

