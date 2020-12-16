Log in
Jansson: Important that the Riksbank can support the economy in difficult times

12/16/2020 | 04:09am EST
One challenge is maintaining confidence in the inflation target so that it can continue to function as a benchmark for price-setting and wage formation. 'This is the whole point of inflation targeting - I sometimes call it the very engine of the policy,' Per Jansson continued. Another is trying to ensure that monetary policy can fight recessions and sustain employment in difficult times. These challenges are connected and it is important to understand this.

Disclaimer

Sveriges Riksbank published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 09:08:01 UTC


© Publicnow 2020
