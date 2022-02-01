January Net Income Up 29%

Personas Social Incorporated (TSX.V: PRSN) (the “Company” or “Personas”) is pleased to provide a corporate update on January 2022 sales net income as compared to January 2021 sales and net income on Peeks Platform which is one of the key revenue driving platforms that Personas offers in the social media and communications markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005546/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Net Income and Sales

The company is proud to announce that its net income for the period starting January 1st 2022 and ending January 31st 2022 was $254,809 USD compared to $229,858 USD for the same period in 2021, representing an 29% increase over the same period for 2021. Sales grew approximately 11% for the same period. The disproportionate increase in net revenues was due to the Company levying fees on certain broadcast categories that were previously free to users.

Expenses

The Company will release its expenses for January 2022 in the upcoming days.

Disclaimer Regarding Operational Metrics Presented

The numbers and amounts reported herein are unaudited historical operational metrics. The operational metrics disclosed are generated from internal reports and are not intended to comply with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). The disclosure in this press release is intended to provide insight into the Company’s sales trends. The internal operational metrics disclosed herein are used by management as a tool to assess the Company’s overall sales performance and should not be deemed to be financial disclosure or otherwise construed to replace or negate the Company’s audited financials.

For the purposes of this press release, the Canadian dollar amounts were calculated at the annual average exchange rate for the year 2020 which is used herein as $1.28 CAD to $1.00 US dollar. ‘Gross Sales’ means the total sales processed by the company in a given period, ‘Net Sales’ means the Gross Sales minus payment processing fees, and ‘Net Income’ means the net fees earned by the Company for the use of its platform by streamers and viewers. The actual audited Gross Sales, Net Sales and Net Income numbers will vary from the numbers reported herein due to, but not limited to, fluctuations in foreign exchange at the time of transactions and at the time of settlement of funds to the Company and variations in payment processing fees.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe," "estimate," "project," "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipates", "projects", "potential" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005546/en/