Janus International to Participate in the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) (“Janus” or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key building solutions and new access control technologies for the self-storage and other industrial sectors, announced today that members of Janus management will participate in the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

ABOUT JANUS INTERNATIONAL

Janus International Group (“Janus”) is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key self-storage, commercial and industrial building solutions and new technologies, including: automation and access control technologies, roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, re-locatable storage units, and much more. The Janus team operates out of several U.S. locations and six locations internationally. More information is available at www.janusintl.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210608006063/en/