Japan 10-year JGB yields breach BOJ's upper limit

TOKYO, June 13 (Reuters) - Japan's benchmark 10-year bond
yields rose to a six-year high on Monday, breaching the Bank of
Japan's policy band despite the central bank's aggressive move
to cap yields.
The benchmark 10-year government bond yields
rose 0.5 basis point to 0.255%, the highest level since January
6, 2016 and crossed the top of the BOJ's upper limit of its
policy line of 0.25%.
The yields rose after data over the weekend showed that U.S.
consumer prices soared in May, fuelling fears of an even more
aggressive set of interest hikes by the Federal Reserve in
coming months.
The bigger than-expected U.S. inflation spike sent U.S.
Treasury prices tumbling, with short- and intermediate-dated
yields reaching their highest levels in over a decade on Friday
"U.S. inflation data suggested the Federal Reserve may raise
rates even more aggressively and that put upward pressure on
Japan's key yields," said Takayuki Miyajima, senior economist at
Sony Financial Group.
"Also some market participants may have started pricing in a
possible change of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy, as the
rapidly weakening yen has affected prices in Japan."
The yen tumbled to its lowest against the dollar in 24 years
on Monday, as the gap between Japanese and U.S. benchmark yields
widened after the red-hot U.S. inflation data drove Treasury
yields higher.
Japan's 10-year yields rose despite the central bank's daily
offers to buy unlimited amounts of 10-year bonds to keep the
benchmark rate below the bank's target.
Under yield curve control, the BOJ guides short-term rates
at -0.1% and the 10-year JGB yield around 0%.
The BOJ has offered to buy unlimited amounts of 10-year
government every day since April.
On Monday, the 20-year JGB yield jumped 6
basis points to 0.850% and the 30-year JGB yield
climbed 7.5 basis points to 1.160%, steepening the yield curve.
The 40-year JGB yield also jumped 9 basis
points to 1.260%.
Following the yield movements, the central bank announced an
additional, unscheduled outright purchase of JGBs, offering to
buy 500 billion yen ($3.71 billion) worth of bonds with maturity
of more than five years and up to 10 years.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.52 point to
148.51, with a trading volume of 30,896 lots.
