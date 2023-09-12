TOKYO, Sept 12 (Reuters) -

Japanese benchmark 10-year government bond (JGB) yield retreated from an over 9-1/2-year high on Tuesday, after a smooth auction of five-year notes snapped a string of weak sales, buoying sentiment.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield last sat flat at 0.705% after earlier reaching 0.72%, its highest since Jan. 7, 2014.

The five-year yield, meanwhile, fell 1 basis point (bps) to 0.27% following the auction, reversing from a fresh eight-month high of 0.29%.

The tail - the difference between the lowest bid and the average bid at the auction - was 0.02 yen, compared with 0.03 yen at last month's auction, suggesting that the newly issued five-year bond "was digested smoothly," according to Shoki Omori, chief Japan desk strategist at Mizuho Securities.

Japan's Ministry of Finance said the yield at an auction of five-year government bonds on Tuesday averaged 0.291%, with the lowest accepted level at 0.295%.

Recent auctions have been weak as even long-term buyers wait for an eventual rise in yields after the BOJ, so far an outlier among hawkish global central banks, tweaked its yield curve control policy late in July.

There had been concerns that the five-year auction would face similarly poor demand, said Omori.

"The fact that the BOJ will conduct rinban operations tomorrow could have provided psychological support."

The 20-year JGB yield was 0.5 bps higher at 1.46%, slightly down after hitting an over nine-year high of 0.47% earlier in the session.

The 30-year JGB yield rose 0.5 bps to 1.715%.

The two-year JGB yield hit 0.05% before falling 0.5 bps to 0.035%. ($1 = 146.7000 yen) (Reporting by Brigid Riley and Kevin Buckland; Editing by Varun H K)