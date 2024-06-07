TOKYO, June 7 (Reuters) - Japanese household spending rose 0.5% in April from a year earlier, up for the first time in 14 months, government data showed on Friday.

That compared with the median market forecast for a 0.6% growth.

On a seasonally adjusted, month-on-month basis, spending fell 1.2%, versus an estimated 0.2% uptick.

To view the data on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, click here: http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/kakei/index.html (Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)