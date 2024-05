TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - Japan's jobless rate in April was unchanged at 2.6% compared to March, government data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate compared with economists' median forecast for 2.6%.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio fell to 1.26 in April from 1.28 in March, separate labour ministry data showed. The median forecast was for 1.28. (Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama; Writing by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Jamie Freed)