Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan April report raises view on consumption, economy, despite inflationary pressures

04/21/2022 | 04:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People walk inside a building in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's government upgraded its view of the economy for the first time in four months in April as authorities turned more optimistic about the outlook for private consumption following the end of COVID-19 curbs, the monthly economic report showed on Thursday.

However, private sector analysts have said the outlook is still clouded by challenges including a relentless surge in raw material and energy prices, which could further delay the recovery of the world's third-largest economy from the pandemic.

"The economy appears to be picking up as the severe situation due to COVID-19 is easing," the government said in its April report, removing a reference to "some weaknesses in recovery" in the March issue.

The overall upgrade was due mostly to a brighter assessment of private consumption, which also marked the first upgrade since December, as policymakers welcomed the lifting of months-long coronavirus curbs on face-to-face services by March 21.

"Credit card spending data showed a pick-up in service consumption such as restaurants, travel and hotels towards late March," a government official told a media briefing before Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet approved the report.

However, rising energy and food prices have dampened consumer sentiment, even as Japan enters an annual holiday week in early May.

"The chance of a 'revenge spending' burst is becoming smaller than we had expected earlier," as lingering uncertainties around the Ukraine crisis and COVID-19 keep households cautious about spending, said the official.

The yen's recent weakening to 20-year-lows has increased the inflationary pain for consumers and domestic-focused firms by swelling import costs.

In the risk assessment section of the April report, the government listed "financial and capital market volatilities" among other downside risks to the economy, such as rising raw material prices and supply constraints, repeating the previous month's description.

The note was meant to include currency moves, the official said, although he added the government has not confirmed any data yet on the impact of the latest yen weakening on economic fundamentals.

The government also raised its assessment of public investment for the first time since July 2020 on robust public works contract data.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:19aGold retreats as U.S. bond yields resume charge
RE
04:19aRussian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall
RE
04:19aAnglo American Shares Dive After Surprisingly Weak 1Q
DJ
04:18aHong Kong dollar plumbs to weak end of band as U.S. rates rise
RE
04:13aJapan April report raises view on consumption, economy, despite inflationary pressures
RE
04:12aSterling falls to a 10-day low versus euro, flat against dollar
RE
04:05aQueen Elizabeth's 96th birthday marked with gun salute and new photograph
RE
03:59aGlobal tourism to recover from pandemic by 2023, post 10-year growth spurt
RE
03:58aCfo of spain's bankinter considers the bank's remaining 17.4% st…
RE
03:55aMiner Anglo American lowers output guidance after quarterly drop
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China, HK stocks fall on virus, geopolitical risks; CNOOC shines
2Ackman gives up on Netflix, taking $400 million loss as shares tumble
3Nestle 1Q Sales Rose; Backs 2022 Outlook
4Elon Musk's Tesla races ahead of rising costs with price hikes
5EXXON MOBIL CORP : Raised to Buy by RBC

HOT NEWS