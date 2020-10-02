Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan Aug household spending seen falling for 11th straight month

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 01:42am EDT

* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=JPALLS%3DECI household spending data

* Aug household spending seen -6.9% y/y vs -7.6% in July

TOKYO, Oct 2 - Japanese household spending is expected to have fallen for a 11th straight month in August, a Reuters poll found on Friday, suggesting the coronavirus crisis is still weighing heavily on consumer confidence.

Analysts say the economy is rebounding gradually after suffering its worst post-war contraction in the second quarter, but the jobs and wage situation remain weak.

New COVID-19 cases in Japan have been on a general downward trend recently but appear to be levelling off.

Household spending likely fell 6.9 % in August from a year earlier, the poll of 14 economists showed, after a 7.6 % fall in July.

Compared with the previous month, household spending is forecast to have risen 3.2% in August from a 6.5% decline, the poll found.

"As the coronavirus cases resurged in Japan, people's self-restraint stance towards spending on entertainment and tourism persisted," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

Wage pressures such as lower summer bonuses are expected to result in lacklustre consumer spending for some time, he added.

The government will announce household spending data at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 9 (2330 GMT, Oct. 8).

The government is continuing to urge restaurants and shops to take measures to prevent infections, such as giving enough distancing and good ventilation to customers.

Other data next week is expected to show the current account balance was in a surplus of 1.98 trillion yen ($18.74 billion) in August, up from 1.47 trillion yen in July, partly helped by a pickup in exports on the back of the global economic recovery, analysts said.

The finance ministry will release the current account balance on Thursday.

($1 = 105.6400 yen) (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Kim Coghill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:08aJapan August household spending seen falling for 11th straight month
RE
02:04aFutures sink as Trump tests positive for COVID-19
RE
02:00aCENTRAL BANKS' EYE ON INEQUALITY MAKES QE UNCOMFORTABLE : Mike Dolan
RE
01:56aFACTBOX-Selected quotes as U.S. President Trump tests positive for COVID-19
RE
01:56aFACTBOX-Prominent people diagnosed with COVID-19
RE
01:55aJGBs inch up as Trump virus news spurs risk aversion
RE
01:53aUK events industry warns of 90,000 COVID job losses
RE
01:47aHuawei's investments are 'predatory actions', U.S. Pompeo to paper
RE
01:45aDollar, yen jump after Trump tests positive for COVID-19
RE
01:42aJapan Aug household spending seen falling for 11th straight month
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. airlines face grim winter, with or without a bailout
2ALPHABET INC. : Google drops Australia from News Showcase launch amid regulator rancour
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : Options investor makes big bets on Nasdaq's popular 'FANG' stocks
4ROSS STORES, INC. : ROSS STORES : Announces Tender Offers for Outstanding Debt Securities
5BP PLC : EXCLUSIVE: Golar Power offers top bid for Petrobras's LNG terminal - sources
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group