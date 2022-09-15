Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan August core inflation seen hitting near 8-year high - Reuters poll

09/15/2022 | 11:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People make their way at Ameyoko shopping district in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer inflation rate likely rose to a near eight-year high in August as companies passed on rising raw material costs fuelled by the weak yen, highlighting persistent price pressures in the economy, a Reuters poll showed.

Economists estimate the nationwide core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food prices but includes energy, rose 2.7% last month from a year earlier.

That would mark the fastest rise since November 2014 and follow a 2.4% annual gain seen in July.

"It seems that the inflation rate was pushed up from July," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute, adding that costs of things such as utility bills, processed food, overnight stays and eating out likely rose.

"Since moves to pass on rising import costs of raw materials continues, the nationwide CPI for August is likely to show a similar result," he added.

The expected core CPI rise would be the fastest in 31 years when stripping out the effect of past sales taxes hikes, Minami said.

The forecast also meant core CPI was seen staying above the 2% inflation target of the Bank of Japan (BOJ) for a fifth straight month, attesting to the persistent pressure households have been facing from rising prices.

The BOJ is seen keeping its short-term interest rate target at -0.1% and its pledge to guide 10-year government bond yields around 0% at its next policy meeting on Sept. 21-22, the poll also showed.

The BOJ set its 2% inflation target in 2013, during the first year of the tenure of its current governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, who has repeatedly said the central bank will maintain its stimulus efforts, because any cost-push rise in inflation would be temporary.

The government will release the CPI data at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 20 (2330 GMT, Sept. 19), two days before the central bank ends its policy meeting.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.42% 96.283 Delayed Quote.15.49%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.04% 164.253 Delayed Quote.5.93%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.01% 108.19 Delayed Quote.19.24%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.04% 143.21 Delayed Quote.9.03%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.04% 1.795042 Delayed Quote.16.62%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.38% 85.721 Delayed Quote.9.24%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.07% 143.263 Delayed Quote.24.21%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:05aMARKETMIND : Unstoppable dollar
RE
01:03aGermany puts Rosneft Deutschland under trusteeship
RE
12:57aGreater China-focused hedge funds showing biggest net outflows in 15 years
RE
12:50aRupee seen pressured as lower fwd premiums stir importer hedging -analysts
RE
12:35aAnalysis-U.S. SEC draft rules could boost resilience of $24 trillion Treasury market
RE
12:30aChina evergrande new energy vehicle group - audit and review wor…
RE
12:30aChina evergrande new energy vehicle group ltd - trading in share…
RE
12:29aChina evergrande new energy vehicle group ltd - hengchi 5 deliv…
RE
12:29aChina evergrande new energy vehicle group ltd - hengchi auto wil…
RE
12:29aChina evergrande new energy vehicle group ltd- mass production o…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Transcript : Cummins Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna..
2Patria Investments Limited Announces Portfolio Company Lavoro to Become..
3U.S. SEC's crypto guidelines push up costs for lenders, disrupting proj..
4Mersen : Innovative project in Amiens to limit GHG
5Gambling giant Macau opens bids from seven casinos, Genting a wildcard

HOT NEWS