The Japan Blended Cap ETF market showcased a robust performance on June 28, 2023, as it registered a notable gain of 1.88%.

The Japan Blended Cap ETF market exhibited a remarkable performance on June 28, 2023, with a 1.88% growth. This market, boasting a total value of 33 billion euros, consists of 128 ETFs that provide diversified exposure to various sectors in the Japanese market. The movement of the overall market was reflected in several notable ETFs, including the Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF (CJ1), which demonstrated a 2.05% daily return, and the AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN UCITS ETF (PR1J), which yielded a 1.98% daily return. However, the HSBC JAPAN SUSTAINABLE EQUITY UCITS ETF (HSJD) experienced a slight dip in performance with a -0.64% daily return. Similarly, the SPDR® MSCI Japan Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF (SPF6) displayed a solid performance with a 1.84% daily return.

Driving the performance of these ETFs were several prominent Japanese companies. SHIN-ETSU CHEM ORD stood out with an impressive 3.35% daily return and a 1.01% return over the past week. Toyota ORD also played a significant role, delivering a solid 2.82% daily return and a remarkable 3.67% return over one week. KEYENCE ORD and TOKYO ELECTRON ORD displayed promising performances as well, with a 2.81% and 2.66% daily return, respectively. These companies played a crucial role in influencing the performance of the Japan Blended Cap ETF market on June 28, 2023.

See how over 500 professional investors use ETFs in the 2023 Trackinsight Global ETF Survey. Get access today.